Celaya vs Morelia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX Match

Watch out for this Celaya player
Amaury Gabriel Escoto Ruíz, 30 year old Mexican striker has been in charge of being Celaya's goal scorer this season, always at the top, his performance in the team has been good, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team this season, currently has 12 games played as a starter and 2 as a substitute, in addition to 7 goals and 0 assists, so he will look to score in this phase and move forward.
Tune in here Celaya vs Morelia in Liga Expansion MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Celaya vs Morelia match in the Liga Expansion MX.
What time is Celaya vs Morelia match for Liga Expansion MX?
This is the start time of the game Celaya vs Morelia of March 14th in several countries:
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 18:00 hours
Chile: 18:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
USA: 7:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 18:00 hours
Spain: 01:00 hours
Where and how to watch Celaya vs Morelia live
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN / FOX / ESPN / TVC / Claro / Azteca Digital.
If you want to watch Celaya vs Morelia in streaming you can watch it on Vix+, Star+, Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Celaya vs Morelia in streaming you can watch it on Vix+, Star+, Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Morelia coming?
The visitors come from a 1-1 draw against Toros de Celaya in the first leg in their last match in the Liga Expansion MX, having in their last 5 matches, 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to make up for this match.
Atlético Morelia 1-1 Celaya, 11 May, 2023, Liga de Expansión MX
Cimarrones de Sonora 1-1 Atlético Morelia, 4 May, 2023, Expansion League MX
Cimarrones de Sonora 0-1 Atlético Morelia, 18 Apr, 2023, Expansion League MX
Atlético Morelia 0-0 Alebrijes de Oaxaca, 13 Apr, 2023, Expansion League MX
Pumas Tabasco 1-0 Atletico Morelia, 5 Apr, 2023, Expansion League MX
How are Celaya coming?
The locals tied 1-1 against Morelia in the first leg, in the previous duel of the Liga Expansion MX, in their last 5 duels they have a very good streak, having 1 tie, 0 defeats and 4 wins.
Atlético Morelia 1-1 Celaya, 11 May, 2023, Liga de Expansión MX
Celaya 1-0 U. de G., 5 May, 2023, Expansion League MX
U. de G. 0-3 Celaya, 2 May, 2023, Expansion League MX
Celaya 4-2 CA La Paz, 19 Apr, 2023, Expansion League MX
Correcaminos 0-1 Celaya, 12 Apr, 2023, Expansion League MX
Watch out for this Morelia player
Jose Alonso Flores Ramirez, 24 year old Mexican striker has been in charge of being the scorer of the Canaries this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 9 games as a starter and 5 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 3 goals in his account, in addition to 0 assists.