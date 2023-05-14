Arsenal vs Brighton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Brighton on TV and in real time?

Arsenal vs Brighton
36th round of Premier League

Date: 14 May 2023

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+.

1:55 AM2 hours ago

When is the Arsenal vs Brighton match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Arsenal x Brighton will start at 12:30 pm (EST), being played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, in the 36th round of the Premier League. The match will be broadcast by ESPN and the streaming service STAR+. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
1:50 AM2 hours ago

Probable Brighton:

Steele; Gross, Dunk, Colwill e Estupiñán; Gilmour e Caicedo; Mac Allister, Mitoma e Enciso; Ferguson
1:45 AM2 hours ago

Probable Arsenal:

Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Kiwior e Tierney; Jorginho, Odegaard e Saka; Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus e Xhaka
1:40 AM2 hours ago

Brighton as an away:

By staying at 55 points (16 wins, seven draws and ten losses), he started the round number 36 in seventh position. Last place in the elite squad. A situation that would allow them to participate in the European Conference League 2023/2024. One point above Aston Villa, eighth place, its closest pursuers. However, it has the favorable scenario to overcome Tottenham, in sixth place, and thus achieve a place in the Europa League.

That's because they still have two games in arrears to play. However, these are not easy matches. They will face Newcastle on May 18 and Manchester City on May 24. Both meetings are scheduled to take place at the Amex Stadium. As an away team, Brighton has the fourth best record in the Premier League. Of the 48 points they played away from home, they won 25 (seven wins, four draws, and five defeats). They have scored 30 goals and conceded 26.

1:35 AM2 hours ago

Arsenal as home:

Arsenal are in second position in the Premier League with 81 points (25 wins, six draws, four losses) and a one-point disadvantage compared to leaders Manchester City. At home, it has the third best campaign of the tournament. Of the 51 points it played at the Emirates Stadium, it won 42 (13 wins, three draws, and one defeat). It has scored 48 goals and conceded 22.
1:30 AM2 hours ago

Brighton:

Brighton have entered the final stretch of the Premier League with a new record already set. The 51-point mark reached in the 2021/2022 season, which was their best in the top flight, has been surpassed with great anticipation. However, it is now looking to go one step further. It is trying to qualify for international competition for the first time ever. Until last week, it had three doors open for this.

However, on Monday, May 8, they suffered an unexpected defeat at home to Everton, which until then was sunk in the relegation zone and had not won a single game for seven rounds. They were beaten 5-1. Their chances of reaching a place among the top four and thus guaranteeing a spot in the Champions League, which were not the greatest, were practically over.

1:25 AM2 hours ago

Arsenal:

After going through a four-game winning streak, Arsenal, who led for much of the 2022/2023 edition of the Premier League ended up in a difficult situation at the decisive moment of the competition. It has reached a point where even a win is not a good result. It can win all three games it has left to play and still not get out of the title queue. Its most recent victory was in 2003/2004.

For that to happen, it still needs to count on two stumbles by Manchester City, which has four games left to play. However, all they can do is try to win their matches. It has done so in the last two rounds. The 3-1 win over a Chelsea team completely lacking direction both on and off the field ended their negative streak.

Foto: Arsenal
Foto: Arsenal

 

1:20 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Arsenal and Brighton is in the 36th round of the Premier League.

Coming from a 2-0 win against Newcastle, Arsenal need to keep winning to dream of the Premier League title. The Gunners have been overtaken by Manchester City (82 x 81 points), who still have a game in hand.

Brighton, on the other hand, had been on a good run during the Championship, which earned them 7th place, but their performance has dropped. Now, the team needs to win to keep dreaming about a place in international competitions next season.

The match is scheduled for Arsenal-Brighton at 11:30 am ET, at the Emirates Stadium, in London, England.

1:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Arsenal vs Brighton live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams in England: Arsenal vs Brighton.

Current second-placed Arsenal will take the field after Manchester City and will have to 'dry' the Citizens before they can play to still dream of a chance to be Premier League champions.

Brighton are still chasing the chance of a European Cup spot next season and have games still to play. With 55 points, the Seagulls are seven behind fifth-placed Liverpool, and will not only have their own strengths to try this, but also hope their rivals stumble.

Both teams face each other in the 36th round of the Premier League 2022/23. The match between the 7th and 2nd places in the English Premier League takes place at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, at 12:30 pm. Follow everything from the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.

VAVEL Logo