Arsenal vs Brighton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League

When is the Arsenal vs Brighton match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
That's because they still have two games in arrears to play. However, these are not easy matches. They will face Newcastle on May 18 and Manchester City on May 24. Both meetings are scheduled to take place at the Amex Stadium. As an away team, Brighton has the fourth best record in the Premier League. Of the 48 points they played away from home, they won 25 (seven wins, four draws, and five defeats). They have scored 30 goals and conceded 26.
However, on Monday, May 8, they suffered an unexpected defeat at home to Everton, which until then was sunk in the relegation zone and had not won a single game for seven rounds. They were beaten 5-1. Their chances of reaching a place among the top four and thus guaranteeing a spot in the Champions League, which were not the greatest, were practically over.
For that to happen, it still needs to count on two stumbles by Manchester City, which has four games left to play. However, all they can do is try to win their matches. It has done so in the last two rounds. The 3-1 win over a Chelsea team completely lacking direction both on and off the field ended their negative streak.
Coming from a 2-0 win against Newcastle, Arsenal need to keep winning to dream of the Premier League title. The Gunners have been overtaken by Manchester City (82 x 81 points), who still have a game in hand.
Brighton, on the other hand, had been on a good run during the Championship, which earned them 7th place, but their performance has dropped. Now, the team needs to win to keep dreaming about a place in international competitions next season.
The match is scheduled for Arsenal-Brighton at 11:30 am ET, at the Emirates Stadium, in London, England.
Current second-placed Arsenal will take the field after Manchester City and will have to 'dry' the Citizens before they can play to still dream of a chance to be Premier League champions.
Brighton are still chasing the chance of a European Cup spot next season and have games still to play. With 55 points, the Seagulls are seven behind fifth-placed Liverpool, and will not only have their own strengths to try this, but also hope their rivals stumble.
Both teams face each other in the 36th round of the Premier League 2022/23. The match between the 7th and 2nd places in the English Premier League takes place at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, at 12:30 pm. Follow everything from the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
36th round of Premier League
Date: 14 May 2023
Time: 11:30 AM ET
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+.