Brentford vs West Ham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League

“Thomas prefers to play a possession-focused game, as everyone saw in the Championship, but he puts the needs of the team first. a great skill to look at your pool of players and find a way to be really competitive in the league.''
“If we could play our previous style of football in the Premier League that would be amazing, but it will take a few years to get there, step by step, layer by layer.'' ;
“We worked to try to keep possession of the ball in the opposing midfield – to be more patient with the ball and go from there. – but getting to where we were in the Championship is a challenge. It is very difficult.''
“If we put players in a team, a system and a structure that get the best out of them, we know we have great chances every game. Thomas and Brian [Riemer] were clear about that.&# 39;'
“Brian gave a presentation at St George’s Park the summer before moving to the Premier League and showed us Copenhagen’s defensive stats against Europe’s top teams .''
“He used Copenhagen as an example to show that if you can do it. If you get your structure right, it can be very hard to beat. That was a big focus.
“It came from Thomas & proven”.
“In the modern game, there is a more respect and understanding for the fact that teams must find different ways to compete.
“I remember when West Ham, under Sam Allardyce, beat [Jose] Mourinho's Chelsea and he came into the press conference laughing because Mourinho was upset about the style of play.p>
“Set pieces are an important part of the game, so what is there to do? wrong with being good at them?
“But I also have to say that I don’t think we are completely straightforward. We mix it up and play at the right times.
“We have Kevin Schade, Bryan [Mbeumo] and [Yoane] Wissa that we can run behind, so why shouldn’t play to our strengths? There are so many ways to win a game the beauty of football.”
“He is also here. He is scoring goals, so we are very happy to have him with us. Miché He is a great teammate. A great personality and positive energy. We all have lots of jokes and laughs with him. He makes everyone have fun and is also a great team player. you are a hard worker.”
“We have a slight advantage, but we know that it will not be an easy game in the second leg and we will have to leave everything on the field next Thursday to reach the final. end”, said Kehrer.
“I think we have to have a balance between putting pressure on them and being controlled on and off the ball. Maybe we need to be a little more clinical in the final third and better with the pass or It’s final and then we’ll have a good chance to create even more.
"But other than that, the game against AZ Alkmaar was a good game and we did the job."
“We have a great team and a great belief in the way we work and play. running and we feel the energy building up every game, and at the end of the season we are just getting better.''