Elche vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Elche vs Atlético de Madrid Live Score Here
Speak up, Sebastián Beccacece!
“Is it true that it is? something that was being processed. With what was happening, it was difficult to keep up after 20 games without a win, although that illusion always remained.. there is a feeling that what was seen could happen. Now, more than a burden, we are going to have a top rival, one of the best in LaLiga, with a coach who has 12 or 13 years of extreme This is a competitive experience. We are aware of the difficulties and differences in quality and hierarchy that exist. Let's try to be together to try to compete. Emotions shouldn't change anything."
" The difference will be there. in the quality of footballers. We have been working to know that we are going to face a rival of extreme quality at its best, with midfielders like Lemar, Koke, De Paul and Llorente, as well as threats like Molina or Carrasco In what remains, in five games, players will have the possibility to work all the time and each one should be able to work. work in your space to find your best version . marks the beginning of the next season”, he explained.
“We are going to face a top rival, one of the best in the League, with an extreme level of competitiveness. We know the difficulty and the differences that exist in quality and hierarchy between us and them, but we are going to be together to try to compete”, he commented.
“ It’ something we have been processing and when we review what has been happening, we realize. Whenever it isn mathematically specified, there is that illusion, but now it's over. there is an acceptance. I knew it was going to happen." So “now, more than weight, we have a top rival who is living one of his best moments in recent times. With a very vertical midfield and high-level players.”
“We have to be very concentrated, attentive and united, cooperating, helping... We have been working on it”. Beccacece guarantees that the players are focused on the day to day. “Now, everyone should look for their best version, because it's the best version of themselves. It is very important to see how we ended up in terms of sensations, both individual and collective, because this will mark our success. This is the beginning of what we are looking for in the next year . But not just us as a team. Also individually, for each player”. And he adds: "Atlé tico has been competing masterfully for years now. It's three years, but their visit is a must. It’s a great opportunity to face top players, even if you are a player. world champions."
“ there are players that we proposed to continue next season. others that we will wait until The end. And we will tell others what we have to say when the league is over. Despite the circumstances, “we work normally. The work does not change because the descent has been consummated. We remain focused. In preparation for next year, as we said at the beginning of our arrival. As of June 4th, everyone will know what they will do. The best for everyone is everyone’ think about today, the conversation and training we had this morning, because that will mark the future of each one of us who make up the team right now.”
Elche likely!
How does Elche arrive?
Speak up, Simeone!
“We talk continuously with Jan, the first thing she recovers about her health, menstruation It's what she has to have. It's up to the club and Jan to make a good recovery”.
“Things happen naturally, since we arrived at the club we look for what generated us to be able to beat the We played games and behaved accordingly. Changing some situation that we could see. We didn't change our behavior. The team is working hard. in a more regular line and that influences the game”.
“We continue to think the same, we are facing a team that improved the pace of play in the second half of the season. rival area, a good number of crosses in the attack, tried to have a more collective work in the defense. a team that plays compactly, well on the ball, withdraws as a group when it comes to defending. We are not looking at anything beyond tomorrow's game; and we're going to try to take it where we can wreak havoc.”
“We focus on what we have now. Based on what we have, we pursue what is next. better for the team to get the points”.
"Nothing changes. What I see in the rival I discuss with the boys, situation and situation. Offensive and defensive, we work the same way. a good opportunity for Elche to make a great game, logically”.
“The runner-up is “ underground, the second is underground. the second. We look no further than the Elche game. It’s more than clear. We always aim to reach as high as possible and we will not change”.
" whatever happens, hopefully after the game I can explain a little more fully."