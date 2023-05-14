Porto vs Casa Pia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Porto vs Casa Pia Live Score Here
Speak up, Sérgio Conceição!
"I like these games. Did you see the fantastic goals we have in history playing like this? I like this knitted football, connected. But I need players and dynamics that allow me to score goals and not concede. this. We are all here for this, to win."
"I would trade that record for a championship victory. The brand says what it says, I'm here for you. six years, the games add up. What interests me is; winning titles, I'm very obsessed with that. I would say a lot. what is, nothing special about this record. win at Casa Pia tomorrow; [Sunday], so that on the next journey we can go to Famalicão and give a good answer", said Sérgio Conceição.
"Otávio? the team. He is an important player, experienced and who has been working with me for a long time. seven years. Interprets the game well and is ready to play. very much in line with what I want for the team. É an important casualty, as well as the Marcano. He has been an important player in the defensive process, but also in the offensive aspect. We had moments when they didn't play and I never used that as an excuse for any eventual negative result."
''I never gave much importance to playing before or after. É It's important to focus on our game, but also be aware of other games. We have to be focused on Casa Pia, because it’s the best place to stay. a consistent team. They have individual and collective quality. About João Mório, there is lots of little birds… He did a training session with the team, but he felt physical difficulties and stopped again.''
''I have always spoken in good time. The characteristics of FC Porto are clear: an intense and aggressive team. We are faced with teams that are not as aggressive… Like possession of the ball, Porto is not the best. a possession team? É lie. get to the fast track; big opponent area. We give little initiative to the opponent. I saw the resentment of an Arouca player saying that we are a team of crosses and depth, that's right. lie. We have not been effective. As for the useful time of the game… If the referee allows 20 to 30 seconds from the start for the goalkeeper to hit the end of the goal… the faults. Attention, I'm not criticizing, I already know. I coached a smaller team. I never told a goalkeeper to burn time, you can ask anyone. But the useful game time is important. a problem", he concluded.
Speak up, Octavio!
“ It's always important to score, especially at the end of the first half. to correct the errors. The team did a great job after a difficult game against Famalicão for the Cup and now there is a team to play. to rest because we have another important game on Sunday.''
“We can never manage. Any goal conceded could mean the loss of points and, therefore, we had to play our game closely; beacon search. The most important thing was the three points.”
“No one is here. We are here to score, of course the more goals we score the better, but what we want is to score. win the three points in each game.”
“We have to win our games and in the end we will see who has the most points and becomes champion.”