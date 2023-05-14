Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles on TV and in real time?
Premier League Round 32
Date: 14 May 2023
Time: 11:45 am ET
Venue: Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands
Broadcast: Star+.
Go Ahead Eagles' probable lineup:
Feyenoord's probable lineup
Arne Slot, Feyenoord's manager:
Scorers:
PO Go Ahead Eagles have two players in the scoring. Bobby Adekanye and Oliver Edvardsen each scored five goals.
Go Ahead Eagles:
Now, away from home and against the leader, they should not perform well and thus will suffer from full pressure from the home side.
Feyenoord:
Throughout its campaign, it has achieved significant numbers. To wit, they have won 23 of the 31 rounds played, so far. Having lost only one duel, so far. It also has the third best attack, with 75 goals scored. Its defense also stands out, with 28 conceded.
Feyenoord are the sole leaders of the Eredivisie 2022/23 and can become champions with a victory over Go Ahead Eagles. For that, however, they need PSV, who are in second place and face Fortuna Sittard, to lose. Go Ahead is in 11th place with 37 points in an 18-team championship. The team is no longer fighting against relegation or for places in European competitions. So it's no pressure against Feyenoord.
The ball starts rolling for Feyenoord x Go Ahead Eagles at 11:45 am ET, at the Feyenoord Stadium, in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Welcome and welcome to the Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles live score
With very different campaigns this season, the clubs are far apart in the standings. While Feyenoord can be crowned champions in this round, their opponents are just doing their homework.
Both teams face each other in the 32nd round of the Eredivisie 2022/23. The match between the 1st and the 11th place of the Dutch Championship takes place at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, at 11:45 am ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Dutchmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.