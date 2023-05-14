Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Eredivisie
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

1:30 AMan hour ago

When is the Feyenoord vs. Go Ahead Eagles match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Feyenoord vs. Go Ahead Eagles match will start at 11:45 am (ET), being played at Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in the 32nd round of the Dutch Championship. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
1:25 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles on TV and in real time?

1:20 AMan hour ago

Go Ahead Eagles' probable lineup:

The probable lineup of the Go Ahead Eagles is: de Lange; Deijl, Nauber, Amofa, Oppegård; Idzes; Blomme, Rommens; Adekanye; Stokkers, Lidberg.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Feyenoord's probable lineup

Feyenoord probable lineup: Wellenreuther; Pedersen, Geertruida, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Kökcü; Jahanbakhsh, Dilrosun, Idrissi; Giménez
1:10 AM2 hours ago

Arne Slot, Feyenoord's manager:

"Of course, Sunday's game is not the same as the others. It's more exciting and special, as is normal in the final stages of a season. But that doesn't mean we have to suddenly start showing a different behavior. We are not approaching this game differently than usual and we are preparing as usual. We're going into the field with a lot of confidence, but so are the Go Ahead Eagles. They are already safe with three games to go and are still in the play-offs in European soccer. They are doing an excellent job this season, so we have every reason to be as well prepared as possible", Feyenoord coach Arne Slot said.
1:05 AM2 hours ago

Scorers:

At Feyenoord, Danilo and Orkun Kökcü are still the top scorers, with eight goals each. However, the Brazilian has dropped in performance and is not being used as much in recent matches.

PO Go Ahead Eagles have two players in the scoring. Bobby Adekanye and Oliver Edvardsen each scored five goals.

1:00 AM2 hours ago

Go Ahead Eagles:

In 11th place, with 37 points, the team is no longer in danger of being relegated. However, with an irregular campaign, they have not been able to perform well and are far from fighting for qualification. So far, the Go Ahead Eagles have suffered 12 defeats, while winning only nine games. In addition, they have drawn ten other times.

Now, away from home and against the leader, they should not perform well and thus will suffer from full pressure from the home side.

12:55 AM2 hours ago

Feyenoord:

With the best campaign of the competition, Feyenoord leads the championship, with 76 points. If they win this morning, they can be crowned champions. But for that, they need at least a draw against the second-placed PSV.

Throughout its campaign, it has achieved significant numbers. To wit, they have won 23 of the 31 rounds played, so far. Having lost only one duel, so far. It also has the third best attack, with 75 goals scored. Its defense also stands out, with 28 conceded.

Photo: Feyenoord
Photo: Feyenoord

 

12:50 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles in the 32nd round of the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord are the sole leaders of the Eredivisie 2022/23 and can become champions with a victory over Go Ahead Eagles. For that, however, they need PSV, who are in second place and face Fortuna Sittard, to lose. Go Ahead is in 11th place with 37 points in an 18-team championship. The team is no longer fighting against relegation or for places in European competitions. So it's no pressure against Feyenoord.  

The ball starts rolling for Feyenoord x Go Ahead Eagles at 11:45 am ET, at the Feyenoord Stadium, in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

12:45 AM2 hours ago

With very different campaigns this season, the clubs are far apart in the standings. While Feyenoord can be crowned champions in this round, their opponents are just doing their homework.

Both teams face each other in the 32nd round of the Eredivisie 2022/23. The match between the 1st and the 11th place of the Dutch Championship takes place at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, at 11:45 am ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Dutchmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.

