Monza vs Napoli: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Serie A

How to watch Monza vs Napoli Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Monza vs Napoli live on TV, your options is: CBS Sports Network.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.
What time is Monza vs Napoli match for Série A?
This is the start time of the game Monza vs Napoli of 14th May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10AM in Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Bolivia: 9AM in Star+, ESPN2, ESPN3
Brazil: 10AM in Star+, ESPN2
Chile: 9AM in Star+, ESPN
Colombia: 8AM in Star+, ESPN2
Ecuador: 8AM in Star+, ESPN2, ESPN3
USA (ET): 9AM in CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
Mexico: 8AM in Star+, ESPN Mexico
Paraguay: 10AM in Star+, ESPN2, ESPN3
Peru: 8AM in Star+, ESPN2, ESPN3
Uruguay: 10AM in Star+, ESPN2, ESPN3
Venezuela: 9AM in Star+, ESPN2, ESPN3
Referee
Francesco Cosso will referee the match, with Alessio Tolfo and Gaetano Massara as assistants, and Francesco Fourneau in charge of VAR.
Probable Napoli
The probable Napoli team for the match is: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Ostigard, and Oliveira; Anguissa, Lobotka, and Zielinski; Elmas, Osimhen, and Kvaratskhelia.
Probable Monza
Monza's probable line-up for the match is: Di Gregorio, Caldirola, Pablo Marí and Izzo; Ciurria, Rovella, Machín and Carlos Augusto; Pessina, Caprari and Petagna.
Injuries
Colpani is out for the Monza side, while Gollini and Lozano are out for the Napoli side, also injured.
Spalletti!
After the Serie A title Spalletti spoke in a press conference about how the championship was, what he expects from the last games, and next objectives: "The president took me to a high-level restaurant, we ate and drank too well to have free time to talk. Besides everything, it is very clear what happened last night, but it is fair that the club expresses the details, because I can't let it go. Talking about the future is their prerogative, I only have to think about working and finishing this championship in the best way possible. When a team is happy with what it can offer on the field, it is important to try to continue well. There are pieces of the Azzurri's heart that will follow us everywhere, so we have to finish well. It's a new situation, we have to try to mix the celebrations and the joy for the early Scudetto with good soccer to continue. The match against Fiorentina showed us that the team is excited, that they still want to give their best. There is no exact moment, there are many. From my point of view, as soon as I arrived, I read the children's song on the shirts "we have a dream in our hearts, Napoli are back as champions" and I have always been inspired by that, which is to try to win. That was the first point from which the journey started. In the beginning, there was a lot of fear that we wouldn't succeed and we built the winning mentality step by step, in the way we train, in the way we think, in the way we relate to the environment. Within a group, there are many things you build as you go along, but in the intentions there was only one goal: to win the Scudetto. I must say that I had extraordinary collaborators who didn't let me and the team lack anything. There is an excellent team here, and on this occasion I also want to thank you, the journalists, because you have given me great help this year. The applause you gave me at the entrance, I return it with my favor".
Serie A
Napoli leads and is Serie A champion with 83 points, 17 ahead of Juventus and Inter, and 18 ahead of Lazio. In 11th place with 46 points, Monza are tied with Fiorentina, Udinese, Bologna and Torino, 12 points below Roma and Atalanta, two above Sassuolo and eight above Empoli and Salernitana.
Last Matches: Napoli
Napoli on the other side comes with two draws and one win in their last games. The first draw was on Sunday (30), at home, 1-1 with Salernitana, with Mathias Oliveira opening the scoring and Dia equalizing. On Thursday (4) the tie was with Udinese, 1-1, with Lovric opening the scoring and Osimhen equalizing, confirming the Serie A title for Napoli. And on Sunday (7), in a party game, Napoli's victory was over Fiorentina, at home, 1-0, with a goal by Osimhen.
Last Matches: Monza
Monza come into this match with one win and two draws in their last games. On April 28, they won 2-0 away to Spezia, with goals from Ciurria and Carlos Augusto. On Wednesday (3) the draw was at home, 1-1, with Roma, with El Shaarawy opening the scoring and Caldirola equalizing. And on Sunday (7) the 1-1 draw was away from home against Torino, with Sanabria opening the scoring and Caprari equalizing.
