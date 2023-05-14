Monaco vs Lille: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Ligue 1
Image: Monaco

Tune in here Monaco vs Lille Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monaco vs Lille match.
How to watch Monaco vs Lille Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Monaco vs Lille live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and beIn SPORTS em Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Monaco vs Lille match for Ligue 1?

This is the start time of the game Monaco vs Lille of 14th May 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:05PM in Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Bolivia: 11:05AM in Star+, ESPN2
Brazil: 12:05PM in Star+
Chile: 11:05AM in Star+, ESPN2 Chile
Colombia: 10:05AM in Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 10:05AM in Star+, ESPN2
USA (ET): 11:05AM in beIn SPORTS em Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: 3:05PM in Eurosport Player Spain
Mexico: 10:05AM in Star+
Paraguay: 12:05PM in Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 10:05AM in Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 12:05PM in Star+, ESPN2
Venezuela: 11:05AM in Star+, ESPN2

Referee

Benoit Bastien will referee the match, with Hicham Zakrani and Aurélien Berthomieu as assistants, and Bastien Dechepy in charge of VAR.
Probable Lille

The probable Lille team for the match is: Chevalier, Diakite, Fonte, Ribeiro and Ismaily; André, André Gomes, Zhegrova, Cabella and Bamba; David.
Probable Monaco

The probable Monaco team for the match is: Nubel, Disasi, Matsima and Henrique; Vanderson, Matazo, Fofana and Diatta; Minamino, Golovin and Boadu.
Injuries

Monaco will be without Embolo and Sarr, both injured, and suspended Ben Yedder and Maripan. On the Lille side Djalo and Ounas will not be able to take the field, also injured.
Ligue 1

Monaco and Lille are close in Ligue 1. In fourth place Monaco is with 64 points, six below Olympique and 11 behind Lens, and 17 behind leader PSG. Lille are fifth with 59 points, five behind Monaco, and three points above Rennes and Lyon, and one behind Nice and Lorient.
Last Matches: Lille

Lille on the other side comes with a draw, a win and a loss. On April 22, the draw was away to Auxerre, 1-1, with David opening the scoring and Niang equalizing. On Saturday (29th), the victory was 3-0 over Ajaccio, at home, with goals from André Gomes (2) and Cabella. And on Saturday (6) the defeat was away from home, to Reims, by 1-0, with a goal by Munetsi.
Last Matches: Monaco

Monaco come into this match with two defeats and one win in their last games. The first defeat was on April 22, away 3-0 to Lens, with goals from Openda (2) and Thomasson. On Sunday (30), the defeat came at home, 4-0, to Montpellier, with Nordin (2), Maouassa and Mavididi. On Sunday (7) the victory was 2-1 over Angers, away from home, with goals from Golovin and Boadu, while Sima scored the other goal.
