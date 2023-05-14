Everton vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Everton vs Manchester City match, as well as the latest information from Goodison Park. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
Last meetings
The last five meetings between the two teams were played between March 2021 and December 2022. Four of the five games were victories for Manchester City and the other ended in a draw.
Key player - City
If there is one player being talked about at the moment, it is the incredible Erling Haaland. The 22-year-old Norwegian, a former Borussia Dortmund player, followed in his father's footsteps to Manchester City. His signing could be one of the most important in the club's history, and how could it not be, if he already has 35 goals and 7 assists in his Premier League season alone.
Key player - Everton
Everton has done what it can with what it has. They went through injuries, coaching changes and many defeats. Even so, they have managed to get valuable points that could save them from losing the category and these points are obtained with goals and Dwight McNeil, who has 7 goals and 3 assists, knows that very well.
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola's side are at the other end of the spectrum from Everton. Their outlook is completely opposite since instead of fighting not to be relegated, they are fighting to snatch the title from Arsenal, which is only one point behind the city team. They are leaders of the Premier League with 82 points and are coming from a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals.
Everton
The Liverpool team has had a very difficult season. The locals are living a very complicated moment as they could be relegated. They are in the 17th position with 32 points and only one point ahead of Leeds. If they win this match, they could be saved from relegation.
The designated stadium for this match is the historic Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. The stadium opened on August 24, 1892 becoming the first major soccer stadium in the country. More top-flight matches have been played there than at any other venue in England. It has hosted quite historic matches, including some of the 1966 World Cup matches. Five matches were played here: three in the group stage (Brazil vs Bulgaria, Hungary vs Brazil and Portugal vs Brazil), one in the quarterfinals (Portugal vs North Korea) and one in the semifinals (Soviet Union vs West Germany). In fact, it was the only club stadium to host a semi-final. It also hosted the 1894 FA Cup final between Notts County and Bolton Wanderers, which ended in victory for the Nottingham City team. It was the first British ground to put the heating under the ground and the first to build two stands on either side of the stadium. The England national team suffered its first home defeat against another British team at this stadium when it faced Ireland on September 21, 1949. Sadly, this historic venue will be demolished this year and a hospital will be built in its place. It has a capacity of 39,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Premier League Match: Everton vs Manchester City live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.