Valladolid vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

Where and how to watch Valladolid vs Sevilla online and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.
Valladolid vs Sevilla can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online
What time is Valladolid vs Sevilla matchday 34 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Juventus vs Sevilla match on May 14, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.
Brazil: 12:30 p.m.
Chile: 12:30 p.m.
Colombia: 10:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.
Spain: 12:30 p.m.
United States: 12:#0 a.m. PT and 2:#0 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m.
Japan: 11:30 a.m.
India: 11:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 10:30 a.m.
South Africa: 10:30 a.m.
Australia: 10:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 10:30 a.m.
Sevilla Statements
José Luis Mendilibar spoke ahead of the game: "Today is the critical day after a match. Forty-eight hours later is when you normally rest and start the next day. In principle, everyone is fine except for Lucas, who won't be fit for tomorrow, but we'll get him back. Tomorrow's match is against a rival that has a lot at stake, we have to have the mentality to compete and I know it's not easy, coming from Turin and in four days to play against them again and the prize that would entail. We have to be mentally strong to go out and win because they are going to compete and we have to match them. That way we'll have a chance. "There are people who haven't competed for a long time and with various problems, it's not easy for them to play 90 minutes, it's as if you come from vacation and start the preseason. I think Lamela is fine, today he trained with absolute normality, but they are bumps that can appear as the minutes go by." "My job is, apart from preparing them physically and technically, also mentally. If they don't come out with that mentality, we will have done something wrong, we will see if we can convince them that we can go out there to the death. About Cyle Larin, he is a striker who is surprising us with his goals and performances, his goals are scoring points." "We've played like that in the quarters as well, this club is used to that. European knockouts with league games, now we are more in nobody's zone in LaLiga but there again you can see that we know how to compete in all circumstances." "We are all here to help each other. We all suckle from the same cow, which is the one at the top and is the important one and with respect to that we will act." "The physical load is regulated by resting. The physical-technical work has to be almost done already, but it is also true that these are matches in which everyone is eager to play and that helps the player to be more involved." "It's a different game for me as it's one of the teams I've been in, for four seasons in which they treated me very well. They are aggressive and daring when it comes to pressing and playing the ball, they are a team that could have had a few more points than they have but these are circumstances of soccer."
How does Sevilla arrive?
Sevilla will be looking to make it three points out of three after a one-goal draw against Juventus in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals.
How does Valladolid arrive?
Valladolid arrives after falling two goals to one against Rayo Vallecano, the team will seek to close with dignity and move away from the relegation zone.
Valladolid vs Sevilla match will be played at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium
The match of Valladolid vs Sevilla will be played at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium, located in Valladolid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
