Bologna vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Bologna vs Roma
In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Bologna vs Roma. as well as recent information of the Renato Dall'Ara. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL
Player to watch from Roma: Lorenzo Pellegrini
The 26 year old Italian midfielder is having a good season in Serie A and in Europa League, he is not the top scorer or the top assister, but he has been very consistent and very participative, since in 29 games he has scored 4 goals and 5 assists in Serie A and in Europa League has scored 4 goals and 4 assists in 12 matches. Will he have a good match tomorrow?
Player to watch from Bologna: Riccardo Orsolini
The 26 year old Italian forward is having a really good season for Bologna, since he has been involved in 13 goals this season (10 goals and 3 assists in 29 matches.) Bologna is a team that scores a good amount of goals, since in 34 matches they have scored 43 goals, and many players score the goals, that's the reason why Orsolini does not have many goals compared to the goals scored by the whole team. Will Orsolini appear tomorrow vs Roma?
Last XI from Roma
Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante, Roger Ibanez; Nicola Zalewski, Mady Camara, Nemanja Matic, Edoardo Bove, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini; Andrea Belotti
Last XI from Bologna
Łukasz Skorupski; Andrea Cambiasso, Jhon Lucumi, Kevin Bonifazi, Stefan Posch; Nicolas Dominguez, Jerry Schouten; Musa Barrow, Lewis Ferguson, Riccardo Orsolini; Michel Aebischer
When and where to watch Bologna vs Roma
The match will be broadcast on Paramount+, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Some of the times to watch the match!
These are some of the times for the match
Bolivia: 12:00 pm
Colombia: 10:00 am
Argentina: 1:00 pm
Bolivia: 12:00 pm
Brazil: 1:00 pm
Chile: 11:00 am
Colombia: 10:00 am
Ecuador:10:00 am
USA (ET):12:00 pm
Spain: 5:00 pm
Mexico: 10:00 am
Paraguay: 12:00 pm
Peru: 10:00 am
Uruguay: 12:00 pm
Venezuela:11:00 am
Roma come from a loss!
Roma are having a good season in Serie A, as they have 58 points; 17 wins, 7 draws and 10 losses. Also, in Europa League they are really close to qualifying to the final.
Last matchday they played Inter and lost 0-2 thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Federico Dimarco. If they win tomorrow, they could climb from 7th place to 5th after Milan lost 2-0 to Spezia. Can Roma win tomorrow?
Bologna come form a draw
The team of the legendary Thiago Motta is having a very good one, since they are now in 10th place with 46 points; 12 wins, 10 draws and 12 draws. Last match they faced a Sassuolo that is having a somewhat bad season, since they are in 13th place, and the game was 1-1, with goals from Domenico Berardi and Nicolás Domínguez. Can Bologna win tomorrow?
Where will the match be?
Renato Dall'Ara, located in Bologna, Italy, will host this duel between two teams looking for a good season in Serie A. This stadium has a capacity for 39,444 fans. This stadium was previously called Stadio del Littoriale.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Serie A match: Bologna vs Roma Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Bologna vs Roma corresponding to matchday 35 of the Serie A. The meeting will take place in Renato Dall'Ara. It will start at 10:00 am