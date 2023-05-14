Marseille vs Angers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Marseille vs Angers match for Ligue 1 2023?
This is the start time of the game Marseille vs Angers of May 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on beIN SPORTS.
Spain: 8:45 PM on Eurosport Player Spain.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Angers last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Paul Bernardoni, Cédric Hountondji, Abdoulaye Bamba, Yan Valery, Justin-Noel Kalumba, Sada Thioub, Batista Mendy, Himad Abdelli, Nabil Bentaleb, Jean Mattéo Bahoya and Ibrahima Niane.
Marseille last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Pau López, Samuel Gigot, Sead Kolasinac, Leonardo Balerdi, Jordan Veretout, Valentin Rongier, Jonathan Clauss, Cengiz Ünder, Alexis Sánchez, Matteo Guendouzi and Ruslan Malinovskyi.
Angers Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Angers' offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Olympique de Marseille. The player Adrien Hunou (#27) is a fundamental piece for the team. He is the team's top scorer this season with 8 goals in 22 games played and he scored in the last match against Stade Rennais. Next is the Dutch player Nabil Bentaleb (#8), he plays in the midfielder position, he is the highest assister of the team with 7 assists in 22 games played. He is a very experienced player and we could see him get his eighth assist on Sunday. Finally, the Moroccan who plays striker Abdallah Sima (#6). He is a very important player, he is the team's second highest scorer and assister with 6 goals and 5 assists in 23 games played.
Angers in the tournament
The Angers team had a bad start to the season, having won 3 games, tied 5 and lost 26, giving them 14 points. With their last defeat of the tournament they finished in the twentieth position of the general table and are in danger of relegation. This season they are looking to save themselves from relegation, they must avoid the last 4 places in the table and that is why they should not waste even one possible point. Their last game was against AS Monaco on May 7, where they lost 2-1 at the Stade Raymond-Kopa and recorded their 26th loss of the season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch for Marseille
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for the offense of Marseille. The first is the Chilean Alexis Sánchez (#70), he plays in the forward position and is the leader in offense. He is the team's top scorer this season with 13 goals in 31 games played. He scored two goals in the last match against Clermont Foot and he doesn't plan to stop. Next up is defenseman Jonathan Clauss (#7), in 30 games played he has 8 assists which makes him the team's highest assister this season and we could possibly see him make his ninth assist of this tournament on Sunday. Finally, defender Nuno Tavares (#30), in Ligue 1, has 6 goals in 28 games played, making him the second highest scorer on the team and we could see him score on Sunday.
Marseille in the tournament
A few months ago the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 season began, Marseille seeks to have a great tournament and be the champion. They started the tournament very well by achieving 21 wins, 7 draws and 6 losses, which gives them 70 points, with which they are in third position in the general table. Last season they came close to winning the tournament and their goal this year is to win first place, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on May 6, it resulted in a loss against Lens, the score was 2-1 at the Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis and thus they got their sixth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stade Vélodrome is located in Marseille, France. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 33,000 spectators and is the home of Marseille in Ligue 1. It was inaugurated on June 13, 1937 and its last remodeling was in 2013.