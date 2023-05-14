Real Salt Lake vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Real Salt Lake vs LAFC Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Salt Lake vs LAFC match for the MLS.
What time is the Real Salt Lake vs LAFC match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Real Salt Lake vs LAFC of May 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 3:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Real Salt Lake latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Zac MacMath, Brayan Vera, Justen Glad, Bryan Oviedo, Andrew Brody, Braian Ojeda, Scott Caldwell, Jefferson Savarino, Maikel Chang, Bertin Jacquesson, and Rubio Rubin.
LAFC latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
John McCarthy, Giorgio Chiellini, Jesús Murillo, Diego Palacios, Ryan Hollingshead, Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta, José Cifuentes, Carlos Vela, Denis Bouanga and Kwadwo Opoku.
LAFC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to LAFC's offensive attack and it is likely that any one of them could score in the game against Real Salt Lake. Mexican player Carlos Vela (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the leader of the team, in the tournament in 9 games played he has achieved 3 goals and 4 assists, this makes him the second highest scorer and the highest assister of the team. Midfielder José Cifuentes (#11) is another all-important on-court play dealer, he is the team's third-highest assister in the tournament with 2 assists. Finally, the 21-year-old striker Denis Bouanga (#22) is the top scorer of the season with 8 goals in 9 games played. He will add a lot to LAFC's attack on set pieces and is also a great defender.
LAFC in the tournament
The Los Angeles team is at the top of the tournament, after 5 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss, they have 18 points in the general table that puts them in third position in the Western Conference. They have had an incredible start to the season, hopefully they can maintain the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their goal this season is to win the two-time championship, to achieve that they must secure first place in the Western Conference and must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on May 6, 2023, it resulted in a 2-1 loss against the San Jose Earthquakes at Levi's Stadium and thus they got their first loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Real Salt Lake Players to Watch
The three players are considered key to Real Salt Lake's offensive attack and will be of the utmost importance if they are to win. The first is forward Jefferson Savarino (#10), who is the team's top scorer with 3 goals so far in the tournament, he scored in the last game against San Jose Earthquakes and he doesn't plan to stop. Another player is Andres Gomez (#11), he plays the midfielder position, has 3 assists in 10 games played and is a key man in case the game closes a lot. Last game against the San Jose Earthquakes he assisted a goal and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Real Salt Lake. Finally, Justen Glad (#15) with 2 goals is the second highest scorer and is expected to appear a lot in the match.
Real Salt Lake in the tournament
The Real Salt Lake had a bad start to the season in Major League Soccer. Until week 11 of the tournament they have a total of 11 points with 3 games won, 2 tied and 5 lost. They are located in the tenth position in the Western Conference and if they want to steal the ninth position from the Portland Timbers they must win the game. Their last game was on May 6, 2023 in the MLS, they drew 0-0 against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium and in this way they get their second tie in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
America First Field is located in the city of Utah, United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 20,000 spectators and is the home of MLS Real Salt Lake. It was inaugurated on October 9, 2008 and cost 115 million dollars.