CF Montreal win fourth straight MLS match after beating Toronto in 401 Derby

CF Montreal has now won four straight MLS matches and six in all competitions after once again beating Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night in front of a sell-out crowd of over 19,000 at Saputo Stadium.

Lassi Lappalainen and Chinonso Offor scored for the home team on a night when the team celebrated its 30th anniversary. The visitors came into the game with eight players on the injured list.

The first half started with TFC going on offense and for a good portion of the first half, CF Montreal looked composed on defense with a low block and solid backline featuring Robert Thorkellson who made his first MLS start.

In the 28th minute, the home side got its first chance of the game when Aaron Herrera ran up the flank and made a solid cross to Chinonso Offor who managed to get a header on but it went off the crossbar.

CF Montreal opened the scoring in the 53rd minute when George Campbell intercepted a pass and found Lassi Lappalainen at the side of the net who managed to beat TFC keeper Sean Johnson's far post to make it 1-0.

Three minutes later it went from bad to worse for TFC as Jahkeele Marshall Rutty who was already on a yellow card got a second yellow for time wasting and was given a red card and kicked out of the game.

In the 68th minute, CF Montreal doubled its lead when Offor managed to get a ball in the box and beat Johnson. Two minutes later CJ Sapong had a chance for TFC with a header on target but CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois made his first save of the night.

In the next five minutes, the home side had three chances to score but Johnson made key saves when asked upon.

CF Montreal will be back in action when they travel to Ohio to face FC Cincinnati.