Talleres vs River: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Argentine League Match

How to watch River Plate vs Talleres Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 8:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for River Plate vs Talleres: match for the in Argentine League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
21:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
18:30 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
21:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
21:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
19:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
19:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
24:30 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Fubo TV Canada.
|
USA
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Bein Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
18:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
19:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
19:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
21:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, May 14, 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Star +.
Watch out for these players
Michael Santos with 30 years old, the Uruguayan veteran from Montevideo, is having the best season with 8 goals and 3 assists in 14 games. This is the man to keep an eye on for you and River's defense.
How does Talleres arrive?
Their most recent win was against Racing by 4 goals to 2, and they repeated the same score against Rosario by 3 goals to 1. They have a record of 8 wins, 4 losses and 3 ties. Talleres is a team that scores a minimum of 2 goals and a maximum of 4, keeping a clean sheet on multiple occasions.
Belgrano, Argentinos Jrs, Chacarita, Tigre and Arsenal are rivals that come to the T, but with less demanding relaxed schedule until they face Lanus on date 21.
How does River arrive?
3 red cards leave River in a bad position. Elías Gómez, Ezequiel Centurión, Agustín Palavecino are the 3 casualties for Los Millonarios. A very demanding campaign for the "Más grande" with the "Libertadores" to forget with only 3 points in 3 games, being the last of group D, with Fluminense leading with 9 points. The next game against Sporitng Cristal will be a key game that will define whether they continue to live or focus on the league. With Velez, Platense and Defensa Justicia just around the corner.