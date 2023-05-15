Talleres vs River: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Argentine League Match
Photo: River

In a few moments we will share with you the Talleres vs River  live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch River Plate vs Talleres Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023.

USA Time: 8:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for River Plate vs Talleres: match for the in Argentine League Match?

This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Talleres: of Saturday, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

21:30 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

18:30 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

21:30 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

21:30 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

19:30 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

19:30 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

24:30 hours

 there will be no transmission

Canada

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

20:30 hours

 In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

20:30 hours

In Bein Sports.

Mexico

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

18:30 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

19:30 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

19:30 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

21:30 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Sunday, May 14, 2023.

20:30 hours

 In Star +.
Watch out for these players

Lucas Beltrán, 22 years old, the Argentinean youth from Córdoba has scored 5 goals and 1 assist in 14 games, being River's goal scorer. He is the key player for the victory of Los Millonarios, together with Ezequiel Barco and Pablo Solari who are the attackers that give more assists.

Michael Santos with 30 years old, the Uruguayan veteran from Montevideo, is having the best season with 8 goals and 3 assists in 14 games. This is the man to keep an eye on for you and River's defense.

How does Talleres arrive?

La T approaches this game in fourth place with 27 points, below Estudiantes and Belgrano who are chasing them with the same amount of points, so this game is crucial to see if they maintain possession or move up to third or lose a step.

Their most recent win was against Racing by 4 goals to 2, and they repeated the same score against Rosario by 3 goals to 1. They have a record of 8 wins, 4 losses and 3 ties. Talleres is a team that scores a minimum of 2 goals and a maximum of 4, keeping a clean sheet on multiple occasions. 

Belgrano, Argentinos Jrs, Chacarita, Tigre and Arsenal are rivals that come to the T, but with less demanding relaxed schedule until they face Lanus on date 21.

Photo: Talleres
How does River arrive?

The Millonarios come into this game with the most important victory for some, beating the eternal rival in the season where they are incredibly dominant, with a lead of 37 points. The victory against Boca left them in a very good position. But with many casualties for this key match against Talleres, being the most attractive game of the date 16.

3 red cards leave River in a bad position. Elías Gómez, Ezequiel Centurión, Agustín Palavecino are the 3 casualties for Los Millonarios. A very demanding campaign for the "Más grande" with the "Libertadores" to forget with only 3 points in 3 games, being the last of group D, with Fluminense leading with 9 points. The next game against Sporitng Cristal will be a key game that will define whether they continue to live or focus on the league. With Velez, Platense and Defensa Justicia just around the corner.

Photo: River
