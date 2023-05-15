Leicester City vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Leicester City vs Liverpool Live Score in Premier League 2023
What time is Leicester City vs Liverpool match for Premier League 2023?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on NBC and Telemundo
Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Paramount Plus and Claro Video
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Latest Games Leicester City vs Liverpool
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City, 2022 Premier League season
Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City, 2022 Premier League season
Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool, 2021 Premier League season
Liverpool 3-3 Leicester City, season 2021 EFL Cup
Leicester City 3-1 Liverpool, 2021 Premier League season
Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City, 2020 Premier League season