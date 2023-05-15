Leicester City vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leicester City vs Liverpool match on Week 36 for the Premier League 2023.
What time is Leicester City vs Liverpool match for Premier League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Leicester City vs Liverpool of May 15th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on NBC and Telemundo

Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 1:00 PM on Paramount Plus and Claro Video

Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Latest Games Leicester City vs Liverpool

The series is very even in the most recent five meetings, with two wins per side and a draw, highlighting that the Reds have not won two games in a row as visitors and, the last time they did it, was in the 2019 campaign when they won 4-0.

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City, 2022 Premier League season

Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City, 2022 Premier League season

Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool, 2021 Premier League season

Liverpool 3-3 Leicester City, season 2021 EFL Cup

Leicester City 3-1 Liverpool, 2021 Premier League season

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City, 2020 Premier League season

Key Player Liverpool

Who has also returned to a great level in the final stretch and has been key to the resurgence of the Reds is the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, who a few days ago indicated that he has not the slightest intention of leaving Liverpool, so his stay could be extended for several more years. In the last game he was the one who scored the goal against Brentford by 1-0.
Key player Leicester City

Despite the team's weak collective campaign, James Maddison continues to contribute a lot with his talent and ability to generate offensive plays and goals in the decisive moments, so his teammates should try to find him constantly on the field so that the volume of the attack can grow.
Last lineup Liverpool

1 Alisson, 4 Virgil van Dijk, 5 Ibrahima Konaté, 26 Andy Robertson, 66 Trent Alexander-Arnold, 3 Fabinho, 17 Curtis Jones, 18 Cody Gakpo, 20 Diogo Jota, 27 Darwin Núñez, 11 Mohamed Salah.
Last lineup Leicester City

31 Daniel Iversen, 4 Caglar Söyüncü, 3 Wout Faes, 16 Victor Kristiansen, 27 Timothy Castagne, 26 Dennis Praet, 42 Boubakary Soumaré, 8 Youri Tielemans, 9 Jamie Vardy, 7 Harvey Barnes, 10 James Maddison. 31 Daniel Iversen, 4 Caglar Söyüncü, 3 Wout Faes, 16 Victor Kristiansen, 27 Timothy Castagne, 26 Dennis Praet, 42 Boubakary Soumaré, 8 Youri Tielemans, 9 Jamie Vardy, 7 Harvey Barnes, 10 James Maddison.
Liverpool: thinking Champions League zone

When it seemed that Liverpool would no longer fight for anything in this championship, it has had a great resurgence that has turned it into victories and although it no longer has games pending like its rivals, it could reach a Champions League place if it does not drop points and if it combines with a draw in what is left for Newcastle and Manchester United.
Leicester City: for salvation

With only three rounds left in the championship, Leicester City is in the relegation zone but, the good news is that it depends on itself to be saved as long as it wins all the remaining points and starting this Monday, otherwise, the situation could get very complicated in the last weeks.
The Kick-off

The Leicester City vs Liverpool match will be played at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2023: Leicester City vs Liverpool!

This is a live coverage of the Premier League 2023: Leicester City vs Liverpool match.
