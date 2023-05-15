Betis vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match of Betis vs Rayo Vallecano in the 34th round of LaLiga?
Stay tuned to follow Betis vs Rayo Vallecano live in LaLiga match day 34
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano live on LaLiga matchday 34, as well as the latest information from the Benito Villamarín Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
Last match between them
The last time these two teams met was on January 8 of this year, and on that occasion the final score was 2-1 in favor of Betis, who at that time played as visitors, a match that had many goal arrivals but in the end the visitor took the 3 points on that day in LaLiga.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice in this match will be Juan Pulido, who will have the task of bringing order with his experience in a match that will undoubtedly be full of friction due to the stakes involved.
Absences
Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players so they can count on a full squad for this match that promises to be very close and full of goals and emotions, the only doubt is in Rayo Vallecano and it is with the player Radamel Falcao, until tomorrow it will be known if he will be able to have minutes.
Background
The record is very close, as they have met on 15 occasions leaving a record of 5 wins for Betis, 5 draws and 5 wins for Rayo Vallecano, so tomorrow there will be no favorite to win, it will be a very even match with two teams that need the win.
How does Rayo Vallecano arrive?
Rayo Vallecano comes from defeating Valladolid 2-1, a match that was very close but in the end they managed to get 3 very important points, in the standings they are in 11th position with 46 points and a record of 12 wins, 10 draws and 11 defeats, if they win they could jump to 7th position, so the importance of these 3 points at stake.
How does Real Betis arrive?
Betis has just defeated Athletic Bilbao by the minimum difference and took 3 very important away points, in the general table they are in 6th position with 52 points and a record of 15 wins, 7 draws and 11 defeats, they will look to continue adding victories and to be able to fight for European tournament positions.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Betis vs Rayo Vallecano live stream, corresponding to week 35 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, at 13:00.
