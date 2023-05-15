LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes of May 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 3:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
San Jose Earthquakes latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
JT Marcinkowski, Rodrigues, Jonathan Mensah, Paul Marie, Carlos Akapo, Carlos Gruezo, Jamiro Monteiro, Jackson Yueill, Jeremy Ebobisse, Cade Cowell, and Cristian Espinoza.
LA Galaxy latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Dejan Joveljic, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
San Jose Earthquakes Players to Watch
The three players are considered key to the offensive attack of the San Jose Earthquakes and will be of the utmost importance for them to win. The first is midfielder Cristian Espinoza (#10), who is the team's top scorer with 6 goals so far in the tournament, he scored in the last game against Real Salt Lake and he doesn't plan to stop. Another player is Cade Cowell (#44), he plays the forward position, has 2 assists in 10 games played and is a key man in case the game closes a lot. Last game against Sporting Kansas City he assisted a goal and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for the San Jose Earthquakes. Finally, Jeremy Ebobisse (#11) with 5 goals is the second highest scorer and is expected to appear a lot in the match.
San Jose Earthquakes in the tournament
The San Jose Earthquakes had a good start to the season in Major League Soccer. Until week 10 of the tournament they have a total of 15 points with 4 games won, 3 tied and 3 lost. They are located in the fifth position in the Western Conference and if they want to steal the fourth position from FC Dallas they will have to win the game. Their last game was on April 29, 2023 in the MLS, they drew 2-2 against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium and thus achieved their third draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Austin FC. The Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He scored two goals in the last game against the San Jose Earthquakes, in 33 games played he had 17 goals and three assists, this made him the top scorer and fifth top assister for the team last season. Midfielder Ricard Puig (#6) is another very important on-court play dealer, he is the team's second highest assister last season, generating 5 assists in 8 starts and 1 coming off the bench. Lastly, 22-year-old striker Dejan Joveljic (#99) was the team's second highest scorer with 10 goals in 31 games coming off the bench. Dejan at his young age has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who seeks to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The Los Angeles team has had a bad start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 0 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses, they have 3 points in the general table that puts them in thirteenth position in the Western Conference. They had a weak start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Saturday's game is important to move up in the general table. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places in order to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on April 16, 2023 and resulted in a 3-2 loss against LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park for their fourth loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
Dignity Health Sports Park is located in the city of Carson, California and is known as the largest soccer stadium in the United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 27,000 spectators, was inaugurated on June 7, 2003, and is the home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.