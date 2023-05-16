Luton vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to EFL Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Sunderland player
Amad Diallo, striker. To stand out in England is very complicated, however the opportunities come for those who do their job well, Diallo with 20 years comes from delivering a great season, the player has scored 14 goals and is still in competition to seek promotion, to continue with this level, promotion will be closer and soon will have the opportunity to shine in the Premier League, that is the great motivation of the player.
Watch out for this Luton player
Carlton Morris, striker. English player of 27 years old is one of the best attackers of the Championship, the player is the third best scorer of the league by scoring 20 goals, with 42 games as a starter, it is clear that the player is essential for the coach's scheme, now he has in his hands the great responsibility to overcome the overall score and thus access the final for promotion, the team has worked hard to stay in the competition and is doing well.
Latest Sunderland lineup
Patterson, Roberts, Hume, O´Nien, Gooch, Neil, Ekwah, Diallo, Pritchard, Clarke, Gelhardt.
Latest Luton lineup
Horvath, Bell, Lockyer, Osho, Doughty, Clark, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Drameh, Adebayo, Morris.
Face to face
Sunderland 2-1 Luton
Sunderland 1-1 Luton
Luton 1-1 Sunderland
Sunderland 1-1 Luton
Luton 1-1 Sunderland
Sunderland wants the best end to the season
Sunderland is a team with a long tradition and even a team with one of the most intense fans in England, the team is recovering from having spent several seasons in Football League One, now the team has a great opportunity to seek promotion to the Premier League, if this happens it would be historic as it reflects the great work of everyone in the team, Sunderland qualified to Playoffs in sixth position with 69 points, practically the goal difference placed them in Playoffs, but this team knows that they have to take advantage of every opportunity as it is not easy to compete in the Championship, with the advantage in the scoreboard, Sunderland has to go to Luton's home and make a perfect game, going out confident would be the biggest mistake they can make and that is why the match will be very entertaining.
Luton for all or nothing
Luton in the last couple of seasons, has been a team that has the goal of promotion very clear, the previous season managed to qualify for the Playoff and unfortunately lost in the semifinal against Huddersfield Town, now in a great season, the team managed to finish in third place with 80 points, after this season was certainly emerging as the favorite to be promoted, Unfortunately they lost the first match against Sunderland, what Luton has to do in the second leg is to win if or if, with a score of 2-1 against the duel does not seem so complicated since they will play at home, the fans are very important in these duels, so they will also have a weight in the game, being the second team with fewer lost games, it would not be surprising if they manage to overcome the score.
Close to the Premier League
The semifinals of the EFL Championship are close to deliver the first finalist, in one of the most competitive tournaments in the world, the Championship has that great peculiarity, where the last promoted team is defined in a playoff with 4 teams, Luton and Sunderland will seek to access the final at Luton's home, with the disadvantage of the home team, the game looks to be one of the best.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Luton vs Sunderland match, corresponding to the EFL Championship 2023. The match will take place at Kenilworth Road at 3:00 PM ET.