Middlesbrough vs Coventry City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to EFL Championship 2023 Match

Stay tuned to follow Middlesbrough vs Coventry City
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Middlesbrough vs Coventry City as well as the latest information from the Riverside Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Coventry City
If you want to watch Middlesbrough vs Coventry City live on TV, you can follow the game on ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Middlesbrough vs Coventry City in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player at Coventry City
Viktor Gyokeres is the second top scorer in England's second division with 21 goals and 10 assists. The Swedish international striker has not scored since April 29th against Birmingham.
Watch out for this player at Middlesbrough
Chuba Akpom is the top scorer in the EFL Championship with 28 goals and two assists. However, the 27-year-old English striker has not scored since February 19, precisely since his team's last victory.
How are Coventry City coming along?
They have now gone eight consecutive matches without losing. Their last defeat was on April 1, when they lost 0-4 at home against Stoke City. They finished in the EFL Championship standings with 70 points, just one point ahead of Blackburn, who missed out on the Playoffs.
How is Middlesbrough coming along?
Middlesbrough are winless in their last four matches. Their last victory was on April 19 at home against Hull City by 3-1. In the regular league, they finished fourth in the EFL Championship with 75 points, eight points behind the third-placed team.
Background
The head-to-head record between these two teams is even, with 18 wins for Middlesbrough, 17 for Coventry City, while 17 matches ended in draws. The equality is also demonstrated in the last two precedents in which both teams drew.
The stadium
The match will be played at Riverside Stadium, which was inaugurated in August 1995 and has a capacity of 34742 spectators.
Preview of the match
Middlesbrough and Coventry City will face each other in the second leg of the Premier League promotion play-off semi-finals. The first leg ended in a goalless draw.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Middlesbrough vs Coventry City in the EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.