Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League 2023 Match

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Champions League 2023 Semifinal Second Leg
Image: VAVEL

2:00 AM6 minutes ago

1:55 AM11 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid live online

The match will be broadcasted on TNT Sports.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of HBO Max App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

1:50 AM16 minutes ago

What time is the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match of the second leg of the Champions League Semifinal?

This is the kickoff time for the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match on May 17, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00 hours

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Spain: 3:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 16:00 hours

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 1 p.m.

South Africa: 1 p.m.

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 13:00

1:45 AM21 minutes ago

Real Madrid Statements

Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of this important match where he will be looking to emerge victorious: "Simple: try to do better than in the first leg, because we can do even better. Both individually and collectively".

"This is my fourth year at this club... and I have enjoyed it. I enjoy it every day. I try to get the best out of the squad and take it to important things. We have very little left and the illusion is at its peak."

"That was a misunderstanding! I thought he was referring to Rodrygo. Rüdiger can play, of course, like Militao or Camavinga... it's a decision I have to make. But it was a misunderstanding and I apologize. I thought Rodrygo was being talked about."

"The idea of Valverde as a winger, he gave us a League and a Champions League. And the trident up top, has brought us to this semifinal. It's not a simple decision, but it's already made."

"We don't think about this. It would be wrong. It's always difficult to coach penalties, because in a semi-final... it's very emotional and to practice that feeling, it's almost impossible. We don't think about that, we think about winning in front of the game."

"He's very excited, like everyone. The issue of motivation for these matches.... If you're not motivated for a Champions League semi-final, you can't play soccer! Militao is fresh, like Rüdiger. He's at his best, like everyone else. It couldn't be otherwise."

"I am calm. Excited, with faith. I know tomorrow well... and yes, it will be the day of worry. It will be the day of bad thoughts. There's Haaland, De Bruyne... but you have to forget about that and think that Vinicius can make a good dribble and Benzema can make a good move. Manage your head and don't be negative. We are very happy to be here, although for a club like Madrid it is quite normal: 11 times out of 13 they have reached the semifinals. It's not easy and we must enjoy it."

"It's not easy to explain. Pufff... for Madrid the Champions League is special because of the history. Since the first five Cups, until today. It is a club that is capable of keeping this history alive, whoever plays: Di Stéfano, Gento, Amancio. One of its great qualities is this: we don't forget our history.

1:40 AM26 minutes ago

How is Real Madrid coming along?

Real Madrid beat Getafe by the minimum in the last match played in LaLiga, however, the Merengue team is no longer fighting for anything more than to stay in the first four places to ensure next year's Champions League.

1:35 AM31 minutes ago

How is Manchester City coming?

Manchester City defeated Everton by three goals to zero in the Premier League, the Citizens remain in the top positions of this competition and will be looking for the crown.

1:30 AM36 minutes ago

Manchester City vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Etihad Stadium

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, located in Manchester, England. The stadium has a capacity of 650 000 people.
1:25 AM41 minutes ago

Welcome to the live coverage of Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League Semifinal. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium at 14:00.
