Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream.
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid live online
Manchester City vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of HBO Max App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match of the second leg of the Champions League Semifinal?
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 16:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Real Madrid Statements
"This is my fourth year at this club... and I have enjoyed it. I enjoy it every day. I try to get the best out of the squad and take it to important things. We have very little left and the illusion is at its peak."
"That was a misunderstanding! I thought he was referring to Rodrygo. Rüdiger can play, of course, like Militao or Camavinga... it's a decision I have to make. But it was a misunderstanding and I apologize. I thought Rodrygo was being talked about."
"The idea of Valverde as a winger, he gave us a League and a Champions League. And the trident up top, has brought us to this semifinal. It's not a simple decision, but it's already made."
"We don't think about this. It would be wrong. It's always difficult to coach penalties, because in a semi-final... it's very emotional and to practice that feeling, it's almost impossible. We don't think about that, we think about winning in front of the game."
"He's very excited, like everyone. The issue of motivation for these matches.... If you're not motivated for a Champions League semi-final, you can't play soccer! Militao is fresh, like Rüdiger. He's at his best, like everyone else. It couldn't be otherwise."
"I am calm. Excited, with faith. I know tomorrow well... and yes, it will be the day of worry. It will be the day of bad thoughts. There's Haaland, De Bruyne... but you have to forget about that and think that Vinicius can make a good dribble and Benzema can make a good move. Manage your head and don't be negative. We are very happy to be here, although for a club like Madrid it is quite normal: 11 times out of 13 they have reached the semifinals. It's not easy and we must enjoy it."
"It's not easy to explain. Pufff... for Madrid the Champions League is special because of the history. Since the first five Cups, until today. It is a club that is capable of keeping this history alive, whoever plays: Di Stéfano, Gento, Amancio. One of its great qualities is this: we don't forget our history.
How is Real Madrid coming along?
How is Manchester City coming?