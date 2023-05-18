Columbus vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Columbus vs LA Galaxy in MLS
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Columbus vs LA Galaxy match in the MLS.
What time is Columbus vs LA Galaxy match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game Columbus vs LA Galaxy of March 17th, in several countries:
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 8:30 p.m.
Chile: 8:30 p.m.
Colombia: 6:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
USA: 7:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 7:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 01:30 hours
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 8:30 p.m.
Chile: 8:30 p.m.
Colombia: 6:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
USA: 7:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 7:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 01:30 hours
Where and How Columbus vs LA Galaxy and Live
The match will be streamed on Apple TV.
If you want to watch Columbus vs LA Galaxy in streaming, it will be tuned to Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Columbus vs LA Galaxy in streaming, it will be tuned to Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Galaxy player
The 23 year old forward from Serbia, Dejan Joveljic has performed well, the forward has played his tenth game in his local league, 8 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 2 MLS goals and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Columbus player
The Armenian striker of Argentine nationality, Lucas Zelarayán of 30 years old has had a good performance, the striker has played his ninth game in his local league, 9 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in MLS and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult times.
How are the Galaxy doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Seattle Sounders FC, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are in mid-table.
LA Galaxy 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes, May 14, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
LA Galaxy 3-1 Seattle Sounders FC, 10 May, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
LA Galaxy 1-3 Colorado Rapids, 6 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Orlando City SC 2-0 LA Galaxy, 29 Apr, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 2-0 Austin FC, 22 Apr, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes, May 14, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
LA Galaxy 3-1 Seattle Sounders FC, 10 May, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
LA Galaxy 1-3 Colorado Rapids, 6 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Orlando City SC 2-0 LA Galaxy, 29 Apr, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 2-0 Austin FC, 22 Apr, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
How are Columbus coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-5 against Loudoun United FC, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are at the top of the table.
Columbus Crew 2-2 Orlando City SC, 13 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Loudoun United FC 1-5 Columbus Crew, 10 May, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
Columbus Crew 1-2 Inter Miami CF, 29 Apr, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Columbus Crew 1-0 Indy Eleven, 26 Apr, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
Charlotte FC 1-0 Columbus Crew, 22 Apr, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Columbus Crew 2-2 Orlando City SC, 13 May, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Loudoun United FC 1-5 Columbus Crew, 10 May, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
Columbus Crew 1-2 Inter Miami CF, 29 Apr, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Columbus Crew 1-0 Indy Eleven, 26 Apr, 2023, U.S. Open Cup
Charlotte FC 1-0 Columbus Crew, 22 Apr, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer