LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

10:00 AM27 minutes ago

9:55 AM32 minutes ago

What time is LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City match?

This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City of 17th May in several countries:

Where To Watch LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

May 17, 2023

22:30

Apple TV

Argentina

May 18, 2023

00:30

Apple TV

Bolivia

May 17, 2023

22:30

Apple TV

Brasil

May 18, 2023

00:30

Apple TV

Chile

May 18, 2023

00:30

Apple TV

Colombia

May 17, 2023

22:30

Apple TV

Ecuador

May 17, 2023

22:30

Apple TV

Spain

May 18, 2023

4:30 

Apple TV

Mexico

May 17, 2023

20:30

Apple TV

Peru

May 17, 2023

22:30 

Apple TV
9:50 AM37 minutes ago

Watch out for this Sporting Kansas City player:

The player to watch for this match will be the center forward, Alan Pulido, the current forward is a piece for Sporting Kansas City and he proved it by giving and opening spaces to the team to generate attack, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.

9:45 AM42 minutes ago

Watch out for this LAFC player:

The player to watch for this match will be center forward or winger on the right, Carlos Vela, the current Mexican captain has been an important piece throughout last season for the Angelino side and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

9:40 AMan hour ago

Sporting Kansas City final lineup:

T. Melia; L. Ndenbe, A. Fontás, D. Rosero, J. Davis; E. Thommy, R. Walter, G. Kinda; D. Salloi, A. Pulido, J. Russell.
9:35 AMan hour ago

Last LAFC lineup:

J. McCarthy; D. Palacios, A. Long, D. Maldonado, Sergi Palencia; J. Cifuentes, Ilie, T. Tilman; D. Bouanga, C. Vela, M. Bogusz.
9:30 AMan hour ago

Background:

LAFC and Sporting Kansas City have met on a total of 9 occasions (5 Angelino wins and 4 Kansas wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the current MLS monarch and curiously there have been no draws in the head-to-head history of these two teams. In terms of goals scored, LAFC is in the lead with 19 goals scored, while Kansas City has 13 goals in their favor. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 6 of the 2022 season where Kansas City lost 0-2 to LAFC.
9:25 AMan hour ago

About the Stadium:

The Banc of California Stadium is a soccer stadium located in downtown Los Angeles, California. It is the home of Major League Soccer (MLS) soccer team Los Angeles FC and was opened in April 2018.

The stadium has a capacity of approximately 22,000 spectators and features a number of fan amenities. In addition to soccer matches, the stadium is also used for concerts and other sporting and cultural events. Overall, the Banc of California Stadium is an impressive addition to the Los Angeles sports and cultural landscape.

The Banc will be used to host the men's and women's soccer competitions at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, making it an Olympic venue.

9:20 AMan hour ago

Trying to revive

On the other hand, Sporting Kansas City has had a tough start to the season, as in 12 games played they have only won one game, allowed 16 goals and only managed to score 5 in their favor. These bad results have caused Sporting Kansas City to be positioned in the last place of their conference, however, the good news is that there is still a long campaign to go so maybe things will change at the end of the season, the truth is that they will have to adjust from now on since they cannot allow more mistakes that end up costing points.
9:15 AMan hour ago

They want to surprise

LAFC is having a dream start to the season since, in addition to being in the Grand Final of the CONCACAF Champions League, they are also at the top of the general table of their competition, behaving like true champions. LAFC will have to win all their games, as in a couple of days the Angelinos will be playing for international glory, so it is important to get positive results to raise their spirits for such an important match.
9:10 AMan hour ago

The most exciting actions are in MLS

One of the most exciting tournaments in soccer today is back, Major League Soccer or MLS is back with all the actions to look for the new monarch to be crowned in the United States and represent the entire nation in the next CONCACAF Champions League where they seek glory at international level to be the number 1 of the entire confederation. In this match, the current champions LAFC will host Sporting Kansas City in what will be the 13th round of the MLS in what will be a totally unequal duel of realities because while one enjoys being in the Grand Final of the Concachampions and is at the top of its conference, the other is at the bottom of the general table and needs to start getting wins if it wants to aspire to something at the end of the season, however, it would be a good step taken by beating the current champions at home and with people. 
9:05 AMan hour ago

Kick-off time

The LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City match will be played at Banc of California Stadium, in L.A, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:30 pm ET.
9:00 AMan hour ago

VAVEL Logo