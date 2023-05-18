Tigres vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
VAVEL

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
12:00 PM25 minutes ago

Tune in here Tigres vs Monterrey in Liga MX

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Monterrey match in the Liga MX.
11:55 AM30 minutes ago

What time is Tigres vs Monterrey match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Monterrey of March 17th in several countries:
Mexico: 21:00 hours CDMX 
Argentina: 22:00 hours 
Chile: 22:00 hours 
Colombia: 21:00 p.m. 
Peru: 21:00 p.m. 
USA: 23:00 hours ET 
Ecuador: 23:00 hours 
Uruguay: 22:00 hours 
Paraguay: 22:00 hours 
Spain: 05:00 hours
11:50 AM35 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Tigres vs Monterrey live and in real time

The match will be broadcast on TUDN. 
If you want to watch Tigres vs Monterrey in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+. 
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
11:45 AM40 minutes ago

Antecedents

Felinos and Rayados have met 61 times, with 18 wins for the blue and white team, 20 draws and 23 victories for the universitarios, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
11:40 AMan hour ago

Last 5 encounters

In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to the universitarios, while the Rayados have 2 victories and the scales are somewhat even and unfavorable for both clubs, as they have only 1 draw in the last 5 meetings.
Tigres UANL 0-1 Monterrey, 18 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 0-0 Tigres UANL, 20 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 2-0 Monterrey, 19 Mar, 2022, Liga MX
Monterrey 2-0 Tigres UANL, 19 Sep, 2021, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 2-1 Monterrey, Apr 24, 2021, Liga MX
11:35 AMan hour ago

How are Tigres coming?

The local team has just lost 3-1 to Toluca in their last match and in the first leg of the quarterfinals, having won 2, drawn 0 and lost 3 of their last 5 matches, so they may not be confident in their start and will need to make up for this match.
Toluca 3-1 Tigres UANL, 14 May, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 4-1 Toluca, 11 May, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 1-0 Puebla, 7 May, 2023, Liga MX
Leon 3-1 Tigres UANL, 3 May, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
Leon 3-0 Tigres UANL, 30 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
11:30 AMan hour ago

How is Monterrey doing?

The visitors won 2-0 against Santos in the previous Liga MX duel. In their last 5 duels, they have a very good streak, having 1 tie, 1 loss and 3 wins.
Monterrey 2-0 Santos, 13 May, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 0-0 Monterrey, 10 May, 2023, MX League
Monterrey 4-1 Pumas UNAM, 29 Apr, 2023, .Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 0-2 Monterrey, 21 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 1-2 Santos, 16 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
11:25 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Tigres player

Sebastián Córdova, 25-year-old Mexican striker, has been in charge of being the goal scorer for the universitarios in this playoffs, being at the top, his performance in the team has been good, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, being the team's best goal scorer this season, he has currently played 3 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, in addition to 3 goals and 0 assists, so he will be looking to score this matchday and move forward.
11:20 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Monterrey player

Rogelio Funes Mori, Argentinean forward with Mexican nationality, 32 years old, has been in charge of being the Rayados' goal scorer this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 2 games as starter and 0 as substitute in the playoffs, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 1 goal in his account, in addition to 0 assists.
11:15 AMan hour ago

11:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Tigres vs Monterrey match, corresponding to Liga MX. The match will take place at the Universitario Stadium at 23:00.
