Tigres vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Tune in here Tigres vs Monterrey in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Monterrey match in the Liga MX.
What time is Tigres vs Monterrey match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Monterrey of March 17th in several countries:
Mexico: 21:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 p.m.
Peru: 21:00 p.m.
USA: 23:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 23:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Spain: 05:00 hours
Where and how to watch Tigres vs Monterrey live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Tigres vs Monterrey in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Felinos and Rayados have met 61 times, with 18 wins for the blue and white team, 20 draws and 23 victories for the universitarios, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to the universitarios, while the Rayados have 2 victories and the scales are somewhat even and unfavorable for both clubs, as they have only 1 draw in the last 5 meetings.
Tigres UANL 0-1 Monterrey, 18 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 0-0 Tigres UANL, 20 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 2-0 Monterrey, 19 Mar, 2022, Liga MX
Monterrey 2-0 Tigres UANL, 19 Sep, 2021, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 2-1 Monterrey, Apr 24, 2021, Liga MX
How are Tigres coming?
The local team has just lost 3-1 to Toluca in their last match and in the first leg of the quarterfinals, having won 2, drawn 0 and lost 3 of their last 5 matches, so they may not be confident in their start and will need to make up for this match.
Toluca 3-1 Tigres UANL, 14 May, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 4-1 Toluca, 11 May, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 1-0 Puebla, 7 May, 2023, Liga MX
Leon 3-1 Tigres UANL, 3 May, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
Leon 3-0 Tigres UANL, 30 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
How is Monterrey doing?
The visitors won 2-0 against Santos in the previous Liga MX duel. In their last 5 duels, they have a very good streak, having 1 tie, 1 loss and 3 wins.
Monterrey 2-0 Santos, 13 May, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 0-0 Monterrey, 10 May, 2023, MX League
Monterrey 4-1 Pumas UNAM, 29 Apr, 2023, .Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 0-2 Monterrey, 21 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 1-2 Santos, 16 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Tigres player
Sebastián Córdova, 25-year-old Mexican striker, has been in charge of being the goal scorer for the universitarios in this playoffs, being at the top, his performance in the team has been good, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, being the team's best goal scorer this season, he has currently played 3 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, in addition to 3 goals and 0 assists, so he will be looking to score this matchday and move forward.
Watch out for this Monterrey player
Rogelio Funes Mori, Argentinean forward with Mexican nationality, 32 years old, has been in charge of being the Rayados' goal scorer this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 2 games as starter and 0 as substitute in the playoffs, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 1 goal in his account, in addition to 0 assists.
Experience #LiguillaEnFamilia
LIGA BBVA MX, in anticipation of the start of the liguilla, launches the campaign "#LiguillaEnFamilia" with which it seeks to create the best atmosphere.
The campaign will consist of:
- Posts with the hashtag #LiguillaEnFamilia.
- Videos with players from the qualified clubs with the message of living these matches with respect, tolerance and inclusion.
- Projection of the video in the stadiums where the matches will be played.
- As the most important action is the interaction with the fans, we want them to discover how they live the matches and share their photos and videos on social networks with #LiguillaEnFamilia.
