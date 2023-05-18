Morelia vs Tapatio LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AM21 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Atletico Morelia vs Tapatio live stream.

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Atletico Morelia vs Tapatio live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Morelos. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
7:55 AM26 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Atlético Morelia vs Tapatío online live stream

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN, TVC, Claro Sports, Fox Sports, ESPN.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of ViX, Azteca App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

7:50 AM31 minutes ago

What time is the Atlético Morelia vs Tapatío match corresponding to the Final de Ida del Clausura 2023 de la Liga de Expansión MX?

This is the kick-off time for the Atlético Morelia vs Tapatío match on May 17, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 21:00 hours

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 21:00 hours

United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 21:00 hours

Peru: 20:00 hours

Uruguay: 22:00 hours

Venezuela: 22:00 hours

Japan: 8:00 p.m.

India: 8:00 p.m. 

Nigeria: 7:00 p.m.

South Africa: 7:00 p.m.

Australia: 7:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 7:00 p.m.

7:45 AM36 minutes ago

Tapatío's final lineup

Eduardo García; Raúl Martínez, Miguel Gómez; Óscar Macías, Christopher Engelhart, Dylan Guajardo, Diego Campillo, Mateo Chávez; Alejandro Organista, Juan Brígido, José González.
7:40 AM41 minutes ago

Atlético Morelia's final lineup

Santiago Ramírez; Diego García, Arturo Ledesma, Víctor Milke; Luis Pérez, Omar Islas, Javier Ibarra, Raúl Torres, Dennys Navarrete; José Flores, Bryan Mendoza.
7:35 AMan hour ago

Atlético Morelia Statements

Carlos Adrián Morales spoke prior to the first leg of the Expansion Cup final: "I hope it will be a great final in all aspects, that there will be a good atmosphere, that it will be enjoyed. I am calm and enjoying the moment, I thank God and life for allowing me to be in another final, now from this point, with a lot of illusion and eager to start. The key to winning the title will be the mentality of my players, I think they have shown a very strong mentality, they have understood very well what it means to be in a club that has the expectation of being in the First Division and that there are many demands, they are aware of what they are playing for".

"I am calm, living in the present, besides the fact that facing Gerardo Espinoza is a privilege, he has shown that he has the capacity and he already proved it with Tampico Madero by being champion."

"I believe that today we must enjoy soccer, which has been so criticized in Mexico today, hopefully this Expansion final, which for many may be little or nothing, for us, for me personally it is a lot, for the club it is a lot and we must try to win it, because it is also part of the training of a player, to teach them to win, beyond other things. To train them in sports and that goes hand in hand with being a winner, is one of the best preparations".

7:30 AMan hour ago

How does Tapatio arrive?

Tapatío arrives to this match after defeating Atlante by the minimum score, winning the aggregate score one to zero, reaching this stage for the first time.

7:25 AMan hour ago

How does Atlético Morelia arrive?

Atletico Morelia arrives to this match after a great match full of controversies, after losing one to zero against Celaya at the Miguel Alemán stadium, Morelia managed to recover and turn the score around despite having one less player, although this inequality would not last long. In the second half, the Michoacán team scored two goals, one of them from goal to goal, after Allison left the goal alone. Morales' team finished the match with 8 players, making it a great feat.

7:20 AMan hour ago

The Atlético Morelia vs Tapatío match will be played at the Morelos Stadium.

The Atlético Morelia vs Tapatío match will be played at the Morelos Stadium, located in Morelia, Michoacán. The stadium has a capacity for 650,000 people.
7:15 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Atletico Morelia vs Tapatío live stream, corresponding to the first leg Final of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga e Expansión MX. The match will take place at the Estadio Morelos at 7:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo