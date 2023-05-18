Newcastle United vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Newcastle United vs Brighton in Premier League?
What time is Newcastle United vs Brighton in Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Watch out for this player at Brighton
Alexis Mac Allister, World Cup winner with Argentina, has 12 goals and one assist this season, ten goals in the Premier League and two in the FA Cup. The midfielder has scored two goals in the last three matches he has played.
Watch out for this player at Newcastle United
Callum Wilson is the team's most outstanding player, with 17 goals and four assists this season. The 31-year-old English striker has seven goals in the last five games he has played, two in the last game against Arsenal.
How is Brighton coming along?
They are coming off a 3-0 win over Arsenal and have won three of their last four games. They have scored 11 goals in their last four matches. They are currently sixth in the Premier League standings with 58 points, their objective is to play next season in the European competitions, although they have Tottenham and Aston Villa lurking behind them, both only one point behind;
How are Newcastle United coming along?
They are coming from a 2-2 draw against Leeds United, while they are on a two-game winless streak. Although they have won eight of the last 11 matches they have played. Right now they are third in the Premier League and are fighting the final stretch of the season in search of playing next season in the Champions League. Although they have Manchester United and Liverpool lurking behind them;
Background
The head-to-head record is in favor of Brighton, who have won 12 times, nine times Newcastle United have won, while nine duels have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was last August 2022, which ended in a goalless draw. Two of the last three meetings have ended in a draw;
The Stadium
The match will be played at St. James' Park, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1880 and has a capacity of 52387 spectators.
Preview of the match
Newcastle United and Brighton meet in the match corresponding to the 25th round of the Premier League;
