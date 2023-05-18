AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Conference League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
AFAS Stadium
The AZ Alkmaar stadium is one of the most important stadiums for the Eredivisie, it is in the Netherlands and has a capacity for 19,500 spectators and was inaugurated on August 4, 2006, it is one of the newest stadiums in the league, it will be the stage where tomorrow the second leg semifinal of the UEFA Europa Conference League between AZ Alkmaar and West Ham will be played, a match that gives a ticket to the final of this international tournament, without doubt an emblematic stadium for this special match.
Stay tuned to follow AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham live in the UEFA Conference League.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham live in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League semi-final, as well as the latest information from the AFAS Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham online live in the UEFA Conference League second leg semifinal
AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham will be televised on ESPN Channel.
AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ and Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham match corresponding to the UEFA Conference League Semi-Final second leg?
This is the kick-off time for the AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham match on May 18, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 16:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 2:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00 hours
Other Semifinal in UEFA Conference League
In the other key is the match of Basel vs Fiorentina, in this key the advantage has Basel 2-1, same that will have to take advantage for the second leg that will be played at home and with their people, this is the other key of the semifinals in the UEFA Conference League, the winner will play in the final against the winner of this match between AZ Alkmaar and West Ham.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Ivan Kružliak, who will have the hard task of dispensing justice and bringing order to this match, which he will have the experience to bring to a successful conclusion.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match that gives away a ticket to the Conference League final.
Background
The record leans towards West Ham, only once have these two teams met and that was in the first leg semifinal, where West Ham defeated AZ Alkmaar 1-0, tomorrow is expected to be a very close game with a reserved forecast.
How is West Ham coming along?
On the other hand, West Ham comes from a 2-0 defeat against Brentford, a match where they kept several important players for this match and failed to get the 3 points from this game, they come to this match with a one-goal advantage, which they must take advantage of if they want to reach the last round which is the Grand Final, we expect a match full of intensity and excitement with two teams that will go for everything to get that ticket.
How does AZ Alkmaar arrive?
AZ Alkmaar comes from defeating Emmen 5-1, a match where they were the favorites from start to finish and managed to take the 3 points in the Eredivisie, they will come to this match with a one goal disadvantage since the first leg lost 2-1 against West Ham, they will try to turn this score around at home and qualify for the Grand Final of the UEFA Conference League.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League Semi-Final. The match will take place at the AFAS Stadium, at 13:00.