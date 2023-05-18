Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch UEFA Europa League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma live in the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma live for the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023, as well as the most recent information that emerges from the BayArena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma online and live in the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Leverkusen vs Roma match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours in Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 20 hours in Movistar+
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+
Peru: 14 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 16 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Moussa Diaby, a must see player!
The Bayer Leverkusen striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Frenchman continues with the German team after a good season last in the Bundesliga, in which he scored 17 goals and 14 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of his team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 11 goals and 6 assists in 33 games played.
How does Bayer get here?
Bayer Leverkusen continues its Bundesliga season, after placing in ninth position, with a record of 10 wins, 4 draws and 10 losses, and qualifying for the Europa League round of 16. The team has made big moves bringing in the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Noah Mbamba, Gustavo Puerta, Adam Hlozek and Patrick Pentz to fight for a good year in all competitions. At the moment, Leverkusen has not achieved its best level and is placed 6 points behind the teams that qualify for European competitions with 34 units. However, in the UEFA competition, the team has obtained the expected results and entered the Round of 16, where they hope to knock out their rival and advance to the next round. The team has lacked a goal and has lost the games by the slightest difference, however, they still have a good chance of qualifying for the next round. Leverkusen is the favorite to enter the top 8 in the Europa League.
Paulo Dybala, a must see player!
The Roma striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Argentine starts a new season in Serie A after a good season last, where he had a good year with Juventus. In that season, Ben Yedder contributed 15 goals and 6 assists in 39 games. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important part of the forward of the capital team and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 4 goals and 2 assists in 7 games played, becoming the top reference in the team's offense.
How does Roma arrive?
Roma starts the 2022-2023 season of Serie A as one of the teams with the most changes and with the best intentions of fighting for one more Calcio Italiano title. Roma is one of the biggest teams in Italy and will seek to have a good year to fight Juve, Milan and Inter for being at the top of Serie A. The current UEFA Conference League champion will participate in the UEFA Europa League within Group C together with Betis, Helsinki and Ludogorets, so their mission will be to qualify for the Round of 16 and fight for the title, in addition to Serie A and the Coppa Italia for what is expected have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Paulo Dybala, Tammy Abraham, Rui Patricio, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nemanja Matic, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. Roma is in sixth position in the table with 13 points after 4 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses.
Where's the game?
The BayArena located in the city of Leverkusen will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their journey to the UEFA Europa League Grand Final. This stadium has a capacity for 30,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1958.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma match, corresponding to the First Leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023. The match will take place at the BayArena, at 1:00 p.m.