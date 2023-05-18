Basel vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conference League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Basel vs Fiorentina Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Basel vs Fiorentina live on TV, your options are: Paramount
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and VIX+
What time is Basel vs Fiorentina match for Conference League 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the match Basel vs Fiorentina on May 18 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 15:00 hours PT and 17:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 12:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 14:00 hours.
Last lineup Fiorentina
Terracciano; Dodô, Quarta, Igor, Biraghi; Barak, Amrabat, Mandragora; Nico González, Cabral, Ikoné
Last lineup Basel
Hitz; Lang, Nuhu, Pelmard; Ndoye, Diouf, Xhaka, Burger, Millar; Amdouni, Zeqiri.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Basel vs Fiorentina will be Jose Maria Sanchez; Raul Cabañero, first line; Iñigo Prieto, second line; Cesar Soto Grado, the fourth assistant.
How does Fiorentina arrive?
On the other hand, the Italian team lives a similar reality to that of Basel, but in Serie A, as they have not been able to be protagonists in their local league and have not been able to qualify for the Champions League for a long time. They are currently in 7th place in the overall standings and, although there is already a Serie A champion, Fiorentina would like to fight for the European competition places for the next competition, however, the difference in points is too much, so they will have to come back from this tie to give their fans some joy. In their most recent match, the Italians won 2-0 at home against Udinese after their Conference League defeat against Basel.
How does Basel arrive?
The Swiss team, coached by Heiko Vogel, has fulfilled its mission to get out of the relegation zone of the Swiss league and is currently in sixth place with 42 points, however, after ending its aspirations to win the championship in its local league, Basel wants to take advantage of its home ground to reach the Conference League final. In their most recent match, Basel were thrashed on their visit to face St Gallen and returned home with a 6-1 defeat. In the first leg in the Conference League, the Swiss took a 1-2 lead on their visit to Italy.
Second leg semifinal
We continue with the activity in all league tournaments around the world. In this almost weekend, we will have a very attractive match in the second semifinal of the Conference League. The St. Jakob Park stadium will witness the clash between Basel and Fiorentina. Both teams have fallen short in their home league, so they want to reach the final of the Conference League to give their fans some joy. Can the home side or the visitors make it?
The match will be played at the Stadium St. Jakob Park
The match Basel vs Fiorentina will be played at the St. Jakob Park stadium, in Basel, Switzerland. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:00 pm (ET).
