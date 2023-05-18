FC Cincinnati remains unbeaten at home after beating CF Montreal

FC Cincinnati continues to be the hottest team at home and remains the only team not to lose on home soil after beating CF Montreal 3-0 on Wednesday night at TQL Stadium.

An own goal by Joel Waterman and goals from Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vasquez snapped CF Montreal's winning streak which was halted at five in MLS.

Two minutes into the game the home side earned a free kick and on the set piece the ball deflected off Waterman's foot and went into the back of the net for the early 1-0 lead.

Seven minutes later the visitors got their first chance at goal when Sean Rea got a shot on target but it was an easy save for the Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

In the 22nd minute, Chinonso Offor was able to deflect a ball on goal but it wasn't enough to beat Celentano who had no issue making another routine save.

Four minutes later Ian Murphy won a battle with George Campbell and managed to get the ball to Acosta who managed to get between the two Montreal defenders to double Cincinnati's lead.

In the 54th minute, Mathieu Choiniere had another chance for CF Montreal but Celentano once again made a save to deny and he did it again eight minutes later.

In the 65th minute, Vasquez made it 3-0 for the home side after he was able to get a ball and with a powerful shot from just inside the box beat Sirois to seal the win.

The loss not only snapped a five-game win streak but also pushed CF Montreal out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference where seven teams are tied with 15 points.

CF Montreal will be back in action on Saturday as they will wrap up their two-game road trip when they head to New Jersey to face the New York Redbulls.