Chivas vs America Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

12:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Chivas vs America San Luis Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas vs America match.
11:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Chivas vs America match for Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Chivas vs America of 18th May in several countries:

Where to watch Chivas vs America?

Country

Start date

Start Date

TV Channels and Streams

United States

May 18, 2023

21:10 ET

Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes

Argentina

May 18, 2023

23:10

  

Bolivia

May 18, 2023

22:10

  

Brasil

May 18, 2023

23:10

  

Chile

May 18, 2023

23:10

  

Colombia

May 18, 2023

21:10

  

Ecuador

May 18, 2023

21:10

  

Spain

May 19, 2023

1:10

Fubo TV

Mexico

May 18, 2023

20:10

TUDN, VIX+

Peru

May 18, 2023

21:10

  
11:50 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Club America player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Azulcrema striker and already known throughout Liga MX; Henry Martín. The Mexican center forward is currently the best Mexican offensive player in the League and since the beginning of the season he has maintained perhaps the best version we have seen in his entire career. He has also participated directly or indirectly in America's goals in every game played and he will want to continue increasing his advantage in the fight for the scoring championship, He is also one of the current national team players and if he continues like this he will be the player who will lead the attack for future international competitions, so Henry Martin will have to be lethal in this match if he wants to see America flying at the top again.

11:45 AM2 hours ago

Club America's last line-up:

L. Malagón; M. Layún, I. Reyes, N. Araujo, S. Reyes; R. Sánchez, Á. Fidalgo; L. Suárez, D. Valdés, J. Rodríguez; H. Martín.
11:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Chivas player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the red and white squad and known throughout Liga MX; Alexis Vega. The Mexican attacking midfielder has not only been Chivas's benchmark in this tournament, he has been in the best possible shape since his arrival to Guadalajara's first team and it seems that the pressure has never weighed him down, he is also a real latent danger every time he touches the small area as he has not lost his eye for goal, being a goal security when he receives the ball.

11:35 AM2 hours ago

Chivas' last lineup:

M. Jiménez; A. Mozo, G. Sepúlveda, A. Briseño, J. Orozco; F. González; I. Brizuela, R. Alvarado, F. Beltrán, A. Vega; V. Guzman.  
11:30 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Chivas and Club America have faced each other on a total of 60 occasions (25 azulcremas wins, 16 draws and 18 rojiblanco wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the América eagles. In terms of goals, it is America who has the advantage in the history of the match with 71 goals to Chivas' 59. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023, when the eagles defeated the red-and-whites by a score of 2-4 at the Akron Stadium. 
11:25 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

The Akron Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Mexico and is currently the home of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, a soccer team belonging to the Mexican first division or popularly known as Liga MX. The Akron Stadium has a seating capacity of more than 49,000 spectators.

The first public soccer match at the stadium was a friendly between Guadalajara and Manchester United on July 30, 2010. Guadalajara won the game 3-2, with the first goal at the stadium scored by Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez playing for Guadalajara. Likewise, the Akron has hosted international events such as the venue for the opening ceremony of the Pan American Games, the CONCACAF Champions League Final, the 2021 CONCACAF Pre-Olympic and will soon be one of the venues for the 2026 World Cup.

In December 2017, the stadium changed its name from Estadio Omnilife to Estadio Akron, after signing a 10-year sponsorship deal with an automotive lubricant firm.

11:20 AM2 hours ago

The Rebaño Sagrado is back

On the other hand, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara team is once again dreaming big to win the 13th star after having had a fantastic season, which meant their return to the top four of the general table and their direct qualification to the playoffs of Mexican football. Likewise, after defeating their fierce rival, Atlas, they will now be looking to once again show pride and passion in the first leg of the tournament's semifinals and give America a big upset to win a new edition of the Clásico Nacional to secure a ticket to the Grand Final of Mexican soccer, However, the team from Guadalajara will have to be careful because, according to the statistics, the Azulcrema team has won on more occasions at the Akron, so now the "rebaño sagrado" will have to know how to manage the pace of the match and come out of the duel with flying colors.
11:15 AM2 hours ago

This tournament must be turned around

Tano Ortiz knows that this tournament America must settle the score it has with its fans since last year's tournament, the eagles want to return to fight for a place in the final and finally, after almost 5 years of waiting, lift the coveted 14th star. At the moment, the eagles have had a great performance so far in the championship, because despite the doubts generated in the fans by the results of the first few games, America has once again taken flight and become the convincing team that they were known by their own and others last season, The Azulcremas have been going through a great footballing moment and have been a factor in getting three points, which is why in this match, being the last match of the playoffs, America will want to win in order to continue looking for the trophy that will certify them as champions of the Clausura 2023.
11:10 AM2 hours ago

The road to the title begins

The long road of the 17 rounds of the regular tournament and the 4 playoffs corresponding to the playoffs of Liga MX is over, now, only 8 teams are left in the dispute to win the title at the end of the season and lift the glory on May 28 when the Grand Final of the Clausura 2023 will be played. Now, the Semifinal phase of the Liguilla of the 22-23 season of the competition kicks off, two 90-minute matches will define the two remaining teams that will advance to the grand final of Mexican soccer and be one step closer to reaching the desired goal. In this match, Chivas and Club America will face each other on the mythical turf of the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara in what will be the first chapter of this elimination round where the pupils of Tano Ortiz seek to continue their flight towards the 14th star of the institution, However, Paunovic and the "rebaño sagrado" will be looking to continue to dazzle in the competition and give their fans a big surprise at the Akron Stadium to take the advantage to the second leg and arrive with a greater margin of error in the Mexican capital for the second leg. It should be remembered that for this group stage, the "away goal" factor will not count to define a winner; the teams that advance to the next round will advance by advantage in the aggregate score or by position in the table in the event of a tie.
11:05 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Chivas vs America match will be played at Estadio Akron, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:10 pm ET.
11:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX: Chivas vs America Match!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
10:55 AM3 hours ago

VAVEL Logo