Pachuca vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Mx Femenil Playoff Match

Hidalgo Stadium
It is the stadium where Pachuca Femenil plays, in addition to the men's team, a very beautiful and important stadium in Mexican soccer, it has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on February 14, 1993. It will be the setting for the first leg of the quarterfinals in the Liga Mx Femenil 2023 between Pachuca and Chivas, a match that will undoubtedly be one of the best in this elimination round, This stadium has hosted very important matches and national and international tournaments.
Stay tuned to follow Pachuca vs Chivas Femenil live in the quarterfinals of the first leg of the Liga Mx Femenil.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Pachuca vs Chivas Femenil live in the quarterfinals of the first leg of the Liga Mx Femenil, as well as the latest information from the Hidalgo Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Pachuca vs Chivas online and live in the quarterfinals of the Liga Mx Femenil first leg
The Pachuca vs Chivas match will be televised on Fox Sports.
Pachuca vs Chivas can be tuned in from Fox Sports Premium live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Pachuca vs Chivas match corresponding to the first leg quarterfinals of the Liga Mx Femenil?
This is the kick-off time for the Pachuca vs Chivas match on May 18, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Brazil: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
United States: 20:00 hours PT and 22:00 hours ET
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 04:00 hours
Nigeria: 03:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00 hours
Australia: 05:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 02:00 hours
Referee
The central defender in charge of the first leg of the quarterfinals will be Katia Itzel García Mendoza, who will have the hard task of dispensing justice in this match that promises to bring many sparks and with her experience will seek to bring order to the game.
Other quarterfinals
In addition to this match between Pachuca and Chivas, Atlas vs Tigres, Juárez vs América and Tijuana vs Rayadas de Monterrey will be played in the quarterfinals of this Liga Mx Femenil Clausura 2023.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full team and their best players for this match that promises a lot of intensity, emotions and goals with scorers such as Charlyn Corral and Alicia Cervantes.
Background
The record leans towards Chivas, as they have met 10 times, leaving a record of 6 wins for Chivas Femenil, one draw and 3 victories for Pachuca, in this series the favorites are Chivas as they host the second leg at the Akron Stadium, something that will serve as a great advantage to qualify for the semifinals.
How is Chivas Femenil coming along?
Chivas, on the other hand, comes from closing the regular season in a very weak way, after losing 1-0 against Tijuana, in the general table they finished in 4th position with 37 points, only one point above Pachuca, and with a record of 11 wins, 4 draws and 2 defeats, the red and white team must take advantage of this first leg match and then seal their ticket at home and with their people, this is how the two teams arrive at the beginning of the women's quarterfinals of the Liguilla.
How does Pachuca arrive?
Pachuca Femenil has already qualified for the playoffs, after defeating Cruz Azul 3-0, who were already eliminated from the Clausura 2023, the "tuzas" finished the tournament in 5th place with 36 points and a record of 11 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats, they will face Chivas, a team that will not be easy and must take advantage of the first leg, and then seal their ticket in the second leg away.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pachuca vs Chivas match, corresponding to the first leg quarterfinals of the Liga Mx Femenil. The match will take place at the Hidalgo Stadium at 18:00.