Lyon vs Monaco: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Ligue 1
Image: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch the Lyon vs Monaco match live?

If you want to watch the game Lyon vs Monaco live on TV, your options is: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Lyon vs Monaco match for Ligue 1?

This is the start time of the game Lyon vs Monaco of 19th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: ESPN, Star +

Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN, Star +

Brazil 4 pm: ESPN4, Star+

Chile 3 pm: ESPN, Star +

Colombia 2 pm: ESPN, Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: ESPN, Star +

USA 3 pm ET: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain 8 pm: DAZN, Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain

Mexico 2 pm: ESPN3, Star+

Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN, Star +

Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN, Star +

Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN, Star +

Speak up, Philippe Clement!

"After conceding seven goals in two games against Lens and Montpellier, we had to change some things, this is normal. We are therefore looking for keys to find a better balance, adapting to the constraint of the unavailability of some players. That's why we played with a three-man defense against Angers and Lille, against whom we conceded few chances.

This is something very important, because goal difference can count at the end of the season. Now we want to get back to scoring more goals, as we have done in recent months. We have to keep this defensive base and be more efficient up front, because we have had good situations in recent games, but also very good goalkeepers up front, as in Myron's face-to-face against Lyon.

They (Embolo and Ben Yedder) have been very successful for many months this season, scoring many goals each. And losing Breel for two months was a big disadvantage for us. Knowing that even if he is back, he is still not 100% of his possibilities. It should also be said that Kevin's injury, when both of them were not available, hurt us. They are three strikers of great quality, who are not overcome by doubt and who have great rebounding ability."

Probable lineup for Monaco

Nubel; Vanderson, Disasi, Maripan, Caio; Minamino, Fofana, Matazo, Golovin; Boadu, Ben Yedder.
Monaco's situation

Philippe Clement has three absentees for this match. Krépin Diatta (knee), Mohamed Camara (ankle) and Malang Sarr (groin injury).
Speak up, Laurent Blanc!

"In terms of results, if we take the most recent results, we lose less often than before. We should not forget anything. I think you tough, we are still in a good phase and we can't win all our matches. So yes, we have to go out, yes, we are disappointed, but now we have to project against Monaco.

I can't guess during the week whether my team will have a good game or not, even if there are signs like injuries for example. At the moment we only have one, but he is very important (Lovren) . Dejan is a key player so it will weigh on him.

The coach has the right to have freedom of thought, it is binding only for me. If my players don't agree with me, prove me wrong! And I'll be very happy to be wrong. But I always say what I think, both to my players and to you.

They (Monaco) are a very big team in our championship, but they also had accidents. They are still in the top four and they deserve it".

Probable lineup for Lyon

Lopes; Gusto, Diomandé, Lukeba, Tagliafico; Tolisso, Mendes, Caqueret; Cherki; Sarr, Lacazette.
Lyon's situation

Dejan Lovren had to be replaced before halftime by Thiago Mendes due to a muscle injury in the last game. Besides the defender, Laurent Blanc will also be without Barcola and Boateng,
General Classification

And Monaco?

After beating bottom-placed Angers, Monaco drew 0-0 against Lille last round. With a 69% success rate, Les Rouge et Blanc are in sixth place, a Europa League berth, thanks to 65 points.
How comes Lyon

Lyon lost the chance to pick up their third straight win when they stumbled to Clermont, by the score of 2-1. With 53% success rate, Les Gones are in seventh place, with 56 points, four less than Lille, a team within the European qualification zone, the Conference League.
Eye on the game

Lyon vs Monaco live this Friday (19), at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais at 3 pm ET, for the Ligue 1. The match is valid for the 36th round of the competition.
