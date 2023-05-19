Lyon vs Monaco: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Lyon vs Monaco match live?
What time is Lyon vs Monaco match for Ligue 1?
Argentina 4 pm: ESPN, Star +
Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN, Star +
Brazil 4 pm: ESPN4, Star+
Chile 3 pm: ESPN, Star +
Colombia 2 pm: ESPN, Star +
Ecuador 2 pm: ESPN, Star +
USA 3 pm ET: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain 8 pm: DAZN, Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain
Mexico 2 pm: ESPN3, Star+
Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN, Star +
Peru 2 pm: ESPN, Star +
Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN, Star +
Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN, Star +
Speak up, Philippe Clement!
This is something very important, because goal difference can count at the end of the season. Now we want to get back to scoring more goals, as we have done in recent months. We have to keep this defensive base and be more efficient up front, because we have had good situations in recent games, but also very good goalkeepers up front, as in Myron's face-to-face against Lyon.
They (Embolo and Ben Yedder) have been very successful for many months this season, scoring many goals each. And losing Breel for two months was a big disadvantage for us. Knowing that even if he is back, he is still not 100% of his possibilities. It should also be said that Kevin's injury, when both of them were not available, hurt us. They are three strikers of great quality, who are not overcome by doubt and who have great rebounding ability."
Probable lineup for Monaco
Monaco's situation
Speak up, Laurent Blanc!
I can't guess during the week whether my team will have a good game or not, even if there are signs like injuries for example. At the moment we only have one, but he is very important (Lovren) . Dejan is a key player so it will weigh on him.
The coach has the right to have freedom of thought, it is binding only for me. If my players don't agree with me, prove me wrong! And I'll be very happy to be wrong. But I always say what I think, both to my players and to you.
They (Monaco) are a very big team in our championship, but they also had accidents. They are still in the top four and they deserve it".
If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!