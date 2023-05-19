Atlas vs Tigres Women's LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Atlas Femenil vs Tigres Femenil live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tigres Femenil vs Atlas Femenil live, as well as the latest information from the Jalisco Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Atlas Women vs Tigres Women live online
The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports channel.
Atlas Femenil vs Tigres Femenil can be tuned in from the live streams on Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Atlas Femenil vs Tigres Femenil match corresponding to the first leg quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 Liga Femenil MX?
This is the kickoff time for the Atlas Femenil vs Tigres Femenil match on May 19, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Brazil: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.
Spain: 8:00 p.m.
United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 7:00 p.m.
India: 7:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 18:00 hours
South Africa: 6 p.m.
Australia: 18:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 6:00 p.m.
Latest Tigres Women's lineup
C. Santiago; G. Espinoza, J. Gutiérrez; N. Antonio, L. Mercado, L. Ovalle, C. Ferrar, N. Villarreal, B. Cruz; S. Mayor, D. Ramírez.
Last Atlas Femenil lineup
V. Villalobos; S. Valera, A. Tovar, D. Cruz, N. Hernández; K. García, Z. Arce, F. Ibarra; C. Venegas, A. Lomelí, B. Ceren.
Tigres Femenil Statements
Carmelina Moscato spoke after closing Tigres' regular phase: "Traditionally, when we talk about Tigres, we talk about a successful team and we are trying to find ways in which we can grow and develop." "I think it's confidence, more with confidence and believing in what we are one of the best teams in the League and really taking them to that mental space where we understand that we know this is a very competitive team and it's my job to be able to compete, but also to prepare the team for a sixth championship." "We have a day to celebrate this goal, but we will get back to work. It's nine goals we should celebrate, but the group stage is different." "All credit to the players, because we make a game plan and they show it".
How are Tigres Femenil coming into the match?
Tigres Femenil arrives at this match after a historic nine goals to zero defeat against a Santos team that failed to appear throughout the match; the felines put the pressure on from minute one and are in a good state of mind going into this match.
How does Atlas arrive?
Atlas Femenil arrives after ending their participation in the tournament with a two-goal draw against León, a very tight and tight match where they managed to get a very valuable point.
The match Atlas Femenil vs Tigres Femenil will be played at the Jalisco Stadium.
The Atlas Femenil vs Tigres Femenil match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, located in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The stadium has a capacity for 650,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Atlas Femenil vs Tigres Femenil match, corresponding to the first leg quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX Femenil. The match will take place at Estadio Jalisco at 19:00.