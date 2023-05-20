Juarez vs America Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Playoffs Liga MX Femenil 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Juarez vs America Women's match for Liga MX Femenil 2023?
This is the start time of the game Juarez vs America Women's of May 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on Fox Deportes
Spain: 3:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:00 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Juarez vs America Women's
Las Azulcremas have a clear dominance in the most recent five games, with three wins (all at home) and two draws (all away).
FC Juárez 3-3 América, Clausura 2023
América 2-0 FC Juárez, Apertura 2022
América 2-1 FC Juárez, Clausura 2022
FC Juárez 1-1 América, Apertura 2021
América 2-1 FC Juárez, Clausura 2021
Key Player America Women's
She continued to struggle with injuries and was only able to start 4 times, however, she scored one of the goals last matchday in the win against Toluca and is a player who can find the back of the net at any moment, so Alison Gonzalez will be the player to watch for today's match.
Key player Juarez
After her time with the Felinas, Blanca Solís, despite struggling to be a starter, Blanca Solís scored 5 goals in only 8 games that she started from the starting lineup and could be one of the decisive weapons for this series, considering that she has a lot of experience.
Last lineup America Women's
23 Itzel González, 2 Jocelyn Orejel, 3 Karina Rodríguez, 4 Andrea Pereira, 15 Kimberly Rodríguez, 16 SAbrina Enciso, 26 Karen Luna, 5 Aurelie Kace, 17 María Mauleón, 7 Kiana Palacios, 10 Alison González.
Last lineup Juarez
21 Natalia Acuña, 6 María Sanchez, 18 Paola González, 19 Sumiko Gutiérrez, 32 Julitha Singano, 4 Miriam Castillo, 16 Andrea Hernández, 24 Alondra Gurrola, 9 Myra Delgadillo, 15 Jasmine Cazares, 23 Blanca Solís.
América Femenil: looking for the championship
With only two defeats in the campaign, América Femenil was the third best club with 37 points, only two less than the general leaders, and will now seek to win the title to end the bad streak of a squad that has also been reinforced and invested in with the mission of always being in the top places.
FC Juárez: historic qualification
The Braves of Ciudad Juárez had a historic qualification by reaching the Liguilla for the first time in their history, in a season that began with a bang, they fell for a moment, but recovered on the final stretch, highlighting that they closed with two wins in a row and it is worth mentioning the investment made by the board to improve the season for this campaign.
The Kick-off
The Juarez vs America Women's match will be played at the Olimpico Benito Juarez Stadium, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
