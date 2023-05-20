Juarez vs America Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Playoffs Liga MX Femenil 2023
9:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Juarez vs America Women's Live Score in Liga MX Femenil 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juarez vs America Women's match for the Liga MX Femenil 2023.
8:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Juarez vs America Women's match for Liga MX Femenil 2023?

This is the start time of the game Juarez vs America Women's of May 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 10:00 PM on Fox Deportes

Spain: 3:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 8:00 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

8:50 AM2 hours ago

Last games Juarez vs America Women's

Las Azulcremas have a clear dominance in the most recent five games, with three wins (all at home) and two draws (all away).

FC Juárez 3-3 América, Clausura 2023

América 2-0 FC Juárez, Apertura 2022

América 2-1 FC Juárez, Clausura 2022

FC Juárez 1-1 América, Apertura 2021

América 2-1 FC Juárez, Clausura 2021

8:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player America Women's

She continued to struggle with injuries and was only able to start 4 times, however, she scored one of the goals last matchday in the win against Toluca and is a player who can find the back of the net at any moment, so Alison Gonzalez will be the player to watch for today's match.
Foto: Agencias
Image: Agency
8:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Juarez

After her time with the Felinas, Blanca Solís, despite struggling to be a starter, Blanca Solís scored 5 goals in only 8 games that she started from the starting lineup and could be one of the decisive weapons for this series, considering that she has a lot of experience.
8:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup America Women's

23 Itzel González, 2 Jocelyn Orejel, 3 Karina Rodríguez, 4 Andrea Pereira, 15 Kimberly Rodríguez, 16 SAbrina Enciso, 26 Karen Luna, 5 Aurelie Kace, 17 María Mauleón, 7 Kiana Palacios, 10 Alison González.
8:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Juarez

21 Natalia Acuña, 6 María Sanchez, 18 Paola González, 19 Sumiko Gutiérrez, 32 Julitha Singano, 4 Miriam Castillo, 16 Andrea Hernández, 24 Alondra Gurrola, 9 Myra Delgadillo, 15 Jasmine Cazares, 23 Blanca Solís.
8:25 AM2 hours ago

América Femenil: looking for the championship

With only two defeats in the campaign, América Femenil was the third best club with 37 points, only two less than the general leaders, and will now seek to win the title to end the bad streak of a squad that has also been reinforced and invested in with the mission of always being in the top places.
8:20 AM2 hours ago

FC Juárez: historic qualification

The Braves of Ciudad Juárez had a historic qualification by reaching the Liguilla for the first time in their history, in a season that began with a bang, they fell for a moment, but recovered on the final stretch, highlighting that they closed with two wins in a row and it is worth mentioning the investment made by the board to improve the season for this campaign.
8:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Juarez vs America Women's match will be played at the Olimpico Benito Juarez Stadium, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
8:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX Femenil 2023: Juarez vs America Women's!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
