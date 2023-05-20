Tijuana Women’s vs Rayadas Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Playoffs Liga MX Femenil 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Tijuana Women´s vs Rayadas Monterrey Live Score in Liga MX Femenil 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tijuana Women´s vs Rayadas Monterrey match for the Liga MX Femenil 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Tijuana Women’s vs Rayadas Monterrey match for Liga MX Femenil 2023?
This is the start time of the game Tijuana Women´s vs Rayadas Monterrey of May 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Brazil: 1:00 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 1:00 AM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 12:00 AM on Fox Deportes
Spain: 5:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 10:00 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 1:00 AM to be confirmed
Peru: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 1:00 AM to be confirmed
Last games Tijuana Women´s vs Rayadas Monterrey
The regias have dominated the series in the last five meetings, winning three games, drawing one and losing one.
Rayadas de Monterrey 5-2 Tijuana, Clausura 2023
Tijuana 2-2 Rayadas de Monterrey, Apertura 2022
Rayadas de Monterrey 2-1 Tijuana, Clausura 2022
Tijuana 0-1 Rayadas de Monterrey, Clausura 2022
Tijuana 2-0 Rayadas de Monterrey, Clausura 2022
Key Player Rayadas Monterrey
She arrived at the start of the season, but the Nigerian Chinwendu Ihezuo had a good performance with 12 games played, 9 of which were as a starter and scored six times, accounting for a total of 799 minutes and her speed and technique could be key to change the history of the playoffs in case it stays tight.
Key player Tijuana Women´s
Goalkeeper Alejandra Gutiérrez is expected to be very active under the three posts, so she will have to be sharp and make saves that can help her team keep the series even not only in the first leg, but also in the second leg.
Last lineup Rayadas Monterrey
12 Alejandría Godínez, 4 Rebeca Bernal, 5 Mónica Flores, 13 Karol Bernal, 19 Mariana Cadena, 8 Diana Evangelista, 17 Yamilé Franco, 26 Valeria Valdez, 7 Christina Burkenroad, 18 Aylin Aviléz, 30 Chinwendu Ihezuo.
Last lineup Tijuana Women´s
1 Alejandra Gutiérrez, 2 Adyson Willett, 5 Yadira Toraya, 24 Michel Fong, 27 Victoria López, 30 Kaitlin Fregulia, 7 Paola Villamizar, 14 Joselyn de la Rosa, 21 Inglis Hernández, 9 Daniela Espinoza, 25 Angelina Hix
Rayadas Monterrey: avoiding surprises
The Rayadas Monterrey were the best team with 39 points, however, in the season they had two unexpected defeats against Toluca and Atlas, so they should not fall into overconfidence with the mission of getting back to the Semifinals and fight for one more championship in their history. They closed the regular season by defeating Atlético de San Luis 4-2 at the Steel Giant.
Tijuana Femenil: last minute
With a goal in stoppage time against Chivas, Tijuana Femenil managed to get into the Liguilla as the eighth overall, where they will seek to reflect the growth they have had in recent seasons with the mission of giving them a scolding and leaving the leaders Rayadas on the road.
The Kick-off
The Tijuana Women´s vs Rayadas Monterrey match will be played at the Caliente Stadium, in Tijuana, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 00:00 am ET.
