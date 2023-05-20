Atlas vs Tigres Women's LIVE: Score Updates (0-4)

ADVERTISEMENT
58'
Tigres substitution. Reyes and Nayeli Rangel come on for Cruz and Mercado.
57'
Goal, goal, goal for Tigres! Ovalle received the ball inside the area, drove, got past Villalobos and scored beautifully.
52'
The match is quite lively, with both Atlas and Tigres looking to get the ball.
45'
The action resumes for the second half.
45+3'
Halftime at the Jalisco, Tigres Femenil scores three goals to nil.
42'
Martínez arrived with danger, but he was unable to control the ball and Tigres cleared it.
38'
Goal, goal, goal for Tigres! After checking the VAR, the referee determines that Ovalle is not offside and his goal is scored.
34'
Tigres dominates the match, although Atlas is looking for space and cannot get close to Santiago's goal.
29'
Excellent intervention by Hernandez, preventing Cruz from shooting at goal.
23'
Atlas seeks to generate danger, but the Tigers' defense prevents them from reaching the goal.
16'
Goal, goal, goal for Tigres Femenil! Jacqueline Ovalle sends a tremendous shot that hits the crossbar and ends up going into the goal.
8'
Good intervention by Villalobos, preventing Ovalle from looking for the visitors' second.
3'
Goal, goal, goal for Tigres! Belén Cruz receives the ball, drives and sends a tremendous shot to score the first goal.
0'
The action gets underway at the Jalisco.
Tigres Femenil: LineUp
C. Santiago; G. Espinoza, J. Gutiérrez; N. Antonio, L. Mercado, L. Ovalle, C. Ferral, N. Villarreal, B. Cruz; S. Mayor, M. Fishel.
Atlas Femenil: LineUp
V. Villalobos; S. Valera, M. Pérez, D. Cruz, N. Hernández; V. Razo, Z. Arce, F. Ibarra, N. Martínez; A. Franco, B. Ceren.
To the court
Both teams are already on the field warming up prior to the start of the match.
Arrived
Atlas Femenil is already at the stadium, they will go all out to reverse the bad streak and come out victorious.
Present
The Amazons are already at the Jalisco stadium, and will be looking to give a good game and return home with the advantage.
What a thing!
Carmelina Moscato has already coached the Amazons in 40 games, winning 29, drawing five and losing only six.
Last duel
The last time these teams faced each other in this competition, the score was six goals to zero in favor of the Amazonas at the Universitario stadium.
It's low!
Forward Carolina Venegas will not be able to play in this match, Atlas announced through their social networks that the player has a sprain.
Watch out for this!
The last time these teams faced each other in the playoffs was in the Clausura 2022, when Tigres beat Atlas seven goals to zero at the Jalisco Stadium.
What a fact
Tigres Femenil is the team that has conceded the fewest goals in the current tournament, accumulating only thirteen goals, so they will be going all out to continue this trend.
We're back!
We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Atlas Femenil and Tigres. We will shortly share the most relevant information with you, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Atlas Femenil vs Tigres Femenil live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tigres Femenil vs Atlas Femenil live, as well as the latest information from the Jalisco Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Atlas Women vs Tigres Women live online
The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports channel.
Atlas Femenil vs Tigres Femenil can be tuned in from the live streams on Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Atlas Femenil vs Tigres Femenil match corresponding to the first leg quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 Liga Femenil MX?
This is the kickoff time for the Atlas Femenil vs Tigres Femenil match on May 19, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Brazil: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.
Spain: 8:00 p.m.
United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 7:00 p.m.
India: 7:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 18:00 hours
South Africa: 6 p.m.
Australia: 18:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 6:00 p.m.
Latest Tigres Women's lineup
C. Santiago; G. Espinoza, J. Gutiérrez; N. Antonio, L. Mercado, L. Ovalle, C. Ferrar, N. Villarreal, B. Cruz; S. Mayor, D. Ramírez.
Last Atlas Femenil lineup
V. Villalobos; S. Valera, A. Tovar, D. Cruz, N. Hernández; K. García, Z. Arce, F. Ibarra; C. Venegas, A. Lomelí, B. Ceren.
Tigres Femenil Statements
Carmelina Moscato spoke after closing Tigres' regular phase: "Traditionally, when we talk about Tigres, we talk about a successful team and we are trying to find ways in which we can grow and develop." "I think it's confidence, more with confidence and believing in what we are one of the best teams in the League and really taking them to that mental space where we understand that we know this is a very competitive team and it's my job to be able to compete, but also to prepare the team for a sixth championship." "We have a day to celebrate this goal, but we will get back to work. It's nine goals we should celebrate, but the group stage is different." "All credit to the players, because we make a game plan and they show it".
How are Tigres Femenil coming into the match?
Tigres Femenil arrives at this match after a historic nine goals to zero defeat against a Santos team that failed to appear throughout the match; the felines put the pressure on from minute one and are in a good state of mind going into this match.
How does Atlas arrive?
Atlas Femenil arrives after ending their participation in the tournament with a two-goal draw against León, a very tight and tight match where they managed to get a very valuable point.
The match Atlas Femenil vs Tigres Femenil will be played at the Jalisco Stadium.
The Atlas Femenil vs Tigres Femenil match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, located in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The stadium has a capacity for 650,000 people.
