Fulham vs Crystal Palace Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
What time is Fulham vs Crystal Palace match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Fulham vs Crystal Palace of 20th May in several countries:

 

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

May 20, 2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

May 20, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

May 20, 2023

9:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

May 20, 2023

11:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

May 20, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

May 20, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

May 20, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

May 20, 2023

15:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

May 20, 2023

8:00

Paramount +

Peru

May 20, 2023

9:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Fulham player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Brazilian winger and former national team player; Willian. The current Fulham right winger has played a key role in the few victories obtained so far this season, because without his participation in the field, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so it will be important to get the victory.

Fulham's last lineup:

B. Leno; A. Robinson, T. Ream, T. Adarabioyo, K. Tete; J. Palhinha, H. Reed; Willian. A. Pereira, H. Wilson; D. James.  
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Crystal Palace's iconic center forward Jordan Ayew. The Swedish striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Jordan Ayew knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Crystal Palace. Also, so far this season, the English striker has been of great importance to keep them fighting to move up the table.

Last Crystal Palace line-up:

S. Johnstone; T. Mitchel, M. Guehi, J. Andersen, J. Ward; J. Schlupp, C. Doucoure, E. Eze; W. Zaha, J. Ayew, M. Olise.
Background:

Fulham and Crystal Palace have met on a total of 40 occasions (16 wins for the cottagers, 15 draws, 9 wins for the eagles) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Fulham have the advantage with 52 goals scored, while Crystal Palace have scored only 40 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 17 of the current season where Crystal Palace beat Fulham 0-3.
About the Stadium

Craven Cottage is a sports ground located in the city of Fulham in London and is dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in the United Kingdom, it is currently the home of Fulham, a soccer team that plays its home matches in the English Premier League. Also, it is the oldest stadium in England as its construction dates back to 1780 and over the years it was remodeled to get its appearance today, it has a capacity to hold more than 22,000 spectators although curiously, the record says that once came to hold more than 40,000 people in a match.
Hope dies last

On the other hand, Fulham is in the mid-table zone of the Premier League, a reality that is not too bad for the cottagers as one of the three newly promoted teams, they have shown so far to be the only team to have adapted to the demands of the English top flight, however, until the middle of the season Fulham retained a place in the Big Six of the league and is currently separated from those positions. Despite having already secured their stay in the top flight for another season, Fulham still have hopes of challenging for 8th or 7th place overall, but to do so they will need to win every remaining game.
Crystal Palace eagles look to close with victories

Crystal Palace is close to the end of the 2022-23 season, just like the other teams in the Premier League, so the only thing left for the Eagles to do is to say goodbye to the current competition with a victory and hope that the next adventure will be more beneficial for the team. Crystal Palace is currently in mid-table, the same position it had last year, so in terms of comparison the Palace team once again fulfilled its objectives, however, that does not take away the fact of having been left out of European competitions and out of the local Cups.
Towards the end of the season

The Premier League continues on its way and is heading towards the end of the season with many emotions as the end of the tournament begins to loom in the background and the championship begins to take shape for the teams that want to secure a place at the top of the table and those who want to save themselves from relegation in this tournament. In this match, Fulham has been the only team of the three promoted teams that kept up with the competition and knew how to adapt to the rhythm of the best league in the world, however, during the middle of the season they slackened their pace and lost their place in the Big Six of the Premier League, so if they want to recover their place they will have to close the season undefeated and with the hope that the combination of results will favor them, on the other hand, the eagles of Crystal Palace will also be looking to close the campaign with positive results after having had a regular season where they again failed to qualify for European competitions and in local competitions they were eliminated at different stages of the tournaments, so they will have to start again from scratch and hope that in the next season, better results will come. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams, as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a great factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players. 
Kick-off time

The Fulham vs Crystal Palace match will be played at Craven Cottage, in Chelsea, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Fulham Crystal Palace

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
