Cremonese vs Bologna: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Cremonese vs Bologna match live?
What time is Cremonese vs Bologna match for Serie A?
Argentina 10 am: Star+
Bolivia 9 am: Star+
Brazil 10 am: Star
Chile 9 am: Star+
Colombia 8 am: Star+
Ecuador 8 am: Star+
USA 9 am ET: Paramount+
Mexico 7 am: Star+
Paraguay 9 am: Star+
Peru 8 am: Star+
Uruguay 10am: Star+
Venezuela 9 am: Star+
Speak up, Thiago!
We are doing extraordinary things, these players are doing extraordinary things, we will try to keep doing them. There is dialogue, but we need maximum concentration for this end of the season.
When I played I played very well, occupying that center forward position. He (Sansone) attacks spaces, talks with his teammates, participates in the defensive phase. He also serves as an example for Arnautovic and Zirkzee because we ask that from the forward.
Dominguez is the captain because he represents the group, what we want to be, even if we take risks. He has not changed, he is used to the responsibilities, he also drags the others in times of difficulty.
I have already made my choice, you will see on Saturday. Marko (Arnautovic), like everyone else, plays when he is healthy if he can be useful for the team. You have already talked a lot about him, you have already put him in other teams while we are thinking about Cremonese. We have no personal problems , they are just technical choices, that's what I see on the field and they are choices for the good of Bologna. If teams arrive for Arna who is 34 years old, teams aiming or playing in Europe, I think it would be fair that he could have a great opportunity to play there. In any case, if he is comfortable, he plays point. Finally, a round of applause for the fans. Before I close, I would like to thank the fans because last time I forgot. We will do our best for them because their support is fantastic".
Related Bologna
GOALKEEPERS - Bardi, Ravaglia, Skorupski
DEFENDERS Bonifazi, Cambiaso, De Silvestri, Lucumi, Lykogiannis, Posch, Sosa
MIDFIELDERS - Aebischer, Dominguez, Ferguson, Medel, Moro, Pyyhtia, Schouten
FORWARD - Arnautovic, Barrow, Orsolini, Sansone, Zirkzee
Speak up, Ballardini!
For me, Cremonese have the points they deserve, since we arrived I think they have done a good job, but obviously there are some difficulties, some gaps. I can only speak, because rightly so, since we arrived until today. For what happened before, you need to listen to those who were there before. Maybe if we were there we would have done worse, I don't know. Cremonese gets the points it deserves. Of course, since January 20, when we started, we have scored 17 points in 17 games, but of course we have some deficiencies and we try to mask them.
The concern is great, because so many very serious things have happened, so many families have lost so much, starting with the lives that no longer exist. Many people have lost homes, jobs, stores, offices, it's really a disaster: for the people who have died and for all that the water has done to houses, sheds and farmland. The people of Romagna, however, do not mourn for each other. The people of Romagna, when possible, will work and try to get back to normal as quickly as possible. However, it is clear that support from the institutions is needed.
I like everything about Bologna, it's a well put together team, it has defenses that are there on a technical and personal level, dynamic midfielders who have a natural sense of play, even those who play little, and they have great attacking ability. front, strong quick leg. It is a team very clearly built in the ideas and in the choice of players, who are functional for each other."
Related Cremonese
GOALKEEPERS - Carnesecchi, Saro, Sarr
DEFENDERS - Aiwu, Bianchetti, Chiriches, Ghiglione, Lochoshvili, Quagliata, Sernicola, Valeri, Vasquez
MIDFIELDERS - Acella, Castagnetti, Galdames, Meité, Pickel
FORWARD - Afena-Gyan, Buonaiuto, Ciofani, Okereke, Tsadjout
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!