Cremonese vs Bologna: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Serie A
Photo: Bologna 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Cremonese vs Bologna match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Cremonese vs Bologna match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Cremonese vs Bologna of 20th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10 am:  Star+

Bolivia 9 am: Star+

Brazil 10 am: Star

Chile 9 am: Star+

Colombia 8 am: Star+

Ecuador 8 am: Star+

USA 9 am ET: Paramount+

Mexico 7 am: Star+

Paraguay 9 am: Star+

Peru 8 am: Star+

Uruguay 10am: Star+

Venezuela 9 am: Star+

10:50 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Thiago!

"I would like to extend my condolences to the families of the victims of the flood these days . I wanted to start like this. We're going to face Cremonese with the grit as always. I thank the boys for the commitment and professionalism they have shown and I know they will do it until the end. We had important performances, winning in Florence, Udine, and Bergamo, then we drew against Milan, Lazio, Roma, and Juventus. With these results, we have gone far beyond the goal of salvation.

We are doing extraordinary things, these players are doing extraordinary things, we will try to keep doing them. There is dialogue, but we need maximum concentration for this end of the season.

When I played I played very well, occupying that center forward position. He (Sansone) attacks spaces, talks with his teammates, participates in the defensive phase. He also serves as an example for Arnautovic and Zirkzee because we ask that from the forward.

Dominguez is the captain because he represents the group, what we want to be, even if we take risks. He has not changed, he is used to the responsibilities, he also drags the others in times of difficulty. 

I have already made my choice, you will see on Saturday. Marko (Arnautovic), like everyone else, plays when he is healthy if he can be useful for the team. You have already talked a lot about him, you have already put him in other teams while we are thinking about Cremonese. We have no personal problems , they are just technical choices, that's what I see on the field and they are choices for the good of Bologna. If teams arrive for Arna who is 34 years old, teams aiming or playing in Europe, I think it would be fair that he could have a great opportunity to play there. In any case, if he is comfortable, he plays point. Finally, a round of applause for the fans. Before I close, I would like to thank the fans because last time I forgot. We will do our best for them because their support is fantastic".

10:45 PM2 hours ago

Related Bologna

Thiago Motta, Italian-Brazilian coach called up the following players.

GOALKEEPERS - Bardi, Ravaglia, Skorupski

DEFENDERS Bonifazi, Cambiaso, De Silvestri, Lucumi, Lykogiannis, Posch, Sosa

MIDFIELDERS - Aebischer, Dominguez, Ferguson, Medel, Moro, Pyyhtia, Schouten

FORWARD - Arnautovic, Barrow, Orsolini, Sansone, Zirkzee

10:40 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Ballardini!

"Up front we are going to find a very motivated team: they will want to improve their ranking, and we want to finish the championship well. We want to finish by playing good games. There is no team less motivated than the other, for one reason or another both want to finish the season in the best way possible.

For me, Cremonese have the points they deserve, since we arrived I think they have done a good job, but obviously there are some difficulties, some gaps. I can only speak, because rightly so, since we arrived until today. For what happened before, you need to listen to those who were there before. Maybe if we were there we would have done worse, I don't know. Cremonese gets the points it deserves. Of course, since January 20, when we started, we have scored 17 points in 17 games, but of course we have some deficiencies and we try to mask them.

The concern is great, because so many very serious things have happened, so many families have lost so much, starting with the lives that no longer exist. Many people have lost homes, jobs, stores, offices, it's really a disaster: for the people who have died and for all that the water has done to houses, sheds and farmland. The people of Romagna, however, do not mourn for each other. The people of Romagna, when possible, will work and try to get back to normal as quickly as possible. However, it is clear that support from the institutions is needed.

I like everything about Bologna, it's a well put together team, it has defenses that are there on a technical and personal level, dynamic midfielders who have a natural sense of play, even those who play little, and they have great attacking ability. front, strong quick leg. It is a team very clearly built in the ideas and in the choice of players, who are functional for each other."

10:35 PM2 hours ago

Related Cremonese

Davide Ballardini has listed the following players for the clash. 

GOALKEEPERS - Carnesecchi, Saro, Sarr

DEFENDERS - Aiwu, Bianchetti, Chiriches, Ghiglione, Lochoshvili, Quagliata, Sernicola, Valeri, Vasquez

MIDFIELDERS - Acella, Castagnetti, Galdames, Meité, Pickel

FORWARD - Afena-Gyan, Buonaiuto, Ciofani, Okereke, Tsadjout

10:30 PM2 hours ago

General classification

10:25 PM3 hours ago

Rossoblù

Without a win in five games, with three draws - two in a row - and two defeats, Bologna occupy 11th place with 47 points. The Rossoblù have a 44% success rate.
10:20 PM3 hours ago

Grigiorossi

With 22% success rate, the Cremonese are situated inside the relegation zone, in 19th place, with 24 points. They are six points behind Hellas Verona, the first team out of the red zone. The Grigiorossi have drawn three times, lost twice and won once.
10:15 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Cremonese vs Bologna live this Saturday (20), at the Giovanni Zini Stadium at 9 am ET, for the Serie A Calcio. The match is valid for the 36th round of the competition.
10:10 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Serie A Match: Cremonese vs Bologna Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo