Lille vs Olympique Marseille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

Tune in here Lille Olympique Sporting Club vs Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lille Olympique Sporting Club vs Olympique Marseille match in the Ligue 1.
What time is Lille Olympique Sporting Club vs Olympique Marseille match for Ligue 1?
This is the start time of the game Lille Olympique Sporting Club vs Olympique Marseille of March 20th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Lille Olympique Sporting Club vs Olympique Marseille live
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Lille Olympique Sporting Club vs Olympique Marseille live, it will be streamed on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Lille player
The 23 year old striker from Canada, Jonathan David has performed well, the striker has played his thirty-fourth game in his local league, 33 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 21 goals in Ligue 1 and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Marseille player
Chile striker, 35 year old Alexis Sanchez has performed well, the striker has played his thirty second game in his local league, 29 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 14 goals in Ligue 1 and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How are Marseille coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Angers, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Marseille 3-1 Angers, May 14, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lens 2-1 Marseille, 6 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Marseille 2-1 AJ Auxerre, 30 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lyon 1-2 Marseille, 23 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
Marseille 3-1 Troyes, 16 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
How are Lille coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against AC Ajaccio, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are at the top of the table.
AS Monaco 0-0 Lille, 14 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade de Reims 1-0 Lille, 6 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lille 3-0 AC Ajaccio, 29 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
AJ Auxerre 1-1 Lille, 22 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lille 2-1 Montpellier, Apr 16, 2023, French Ligue 1
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Lille Olympique Sporting Club vs Olympique Marseille match in Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium at 15:00.