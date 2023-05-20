Famalicão vs Porto: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga
Image: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch the Famalicão vs Porto match live?

If you want to directly stream it: GOLTV, GolTV Español, RTPi

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Famalicão vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Famalicão vs Porto of 20th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:30 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 3:30 pm: No transmission

Brazil 4:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Chile 3:30 pm: No transmission

Colombia 2:30 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 2:30 pm: No transmission

USA 3:30 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Español, RTPi

Spain 9:30 pm: RTPi

Mexico 1:30 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 3:30 pm: No transmission

Peru 2:30 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 4:30 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 3:30 pm: RTPi

Speak up, Sergio Conceição!

"That doesn't influence it. What matters is what happened in the 120 minutes of that game, or in the 90+8' with Casa Pia. There are already a lot of emotions. As the championship gets closer to the end it is normal that emotions come out.

I would like to make a parenthesis: a lot of protagonism is given to the coaches of the so-called big four, including SC Braga, and little to the others, who do a fantastic job. Sometimes I feel more difficulties against teams theoretically outside the big four than in the Champions Leageu. Some coaches have already called me rude, malformed, they want to duel me... they want to have protagonism and they have every right. They should give more credit to these people, who work extremely well. We are going to find difficulties in the game

The whole process is due to some comments that tried to deduce what my gesture was, insinuating that it was something. A process was opened by soccer commentators, not soccer commentators, who think they should comment or assume that Sergio said something. They're attached to Benfica, Sporting or Porto, who have to have the pot and have to get the money at the end of it.

You open a process like this. No doubt this is hard to understand, but I am used to the garbage of Portuguese soccer and I am the big figure. They diminish me and create another shield and protection for me. Then it was interesting that these commentators don't talk about soccer...it's hard to change that. They talk about why the goal happened, why to take out Fábio Cardoso at 50', what implied the entrance of Verón. This nobody wants to know because they don't understand much, even those who do prefer to talk about the fulminating look, of insinuating. 

The games are all different, sometimes changing a player the dynamic is a little different and I know that one or another element of Famalicão will not be able to be there. It will be different for sure, every game has its story and depends a lot on what we do and what we allow the opponent to do".

Porto's situation

João Mário continues to be Sérgio Conceição's only casualty.
Speak up, João Pedro Sousa!

"I have players who believe in a work and game process. We have ambition and the speech was always that, in 16th place we said we were ambitious in the League and that we wanted to go far in the Cup. Before the semifinals, we said we were going to fight for the presence in the final and we never gave up on that idea. But having players with this technical, tactical and mental ability is fundamental, because it was a game with a very high level. We knew it was difficult and possible to be better than Porto. We were much better and these players deserved to play in the final, but I have no doubt that many of these players will play in several finals, in Portugal or not.

I believe that the polemics won't affect anything. What has happened in the past is enough. The mistake we cannot make is to look back. They are completely different games. In the last game we played at Dragão we had to play to win. A more offensive game. And that's the way we went in because only one result mattered.

In this game, the roles, maybe, are inverted. Porto doesn't want to let the championship finish in the next days. For us this game is not a special game, it's the same as all the others in the championship.

If we have to look back, we will look at the game of the first round. We know that Porto poses a lot of difficulties on the side corridors. Without ever giving up the central corridor. In offensive terms we will try to do what we always do, which is to create and get close to the opponent's goal. Try to score and win".

Famalicao's situation

João Pedro Sousa had three players unavailable this week, all infected with Covid-19. The names were not disclosed by the club. Cádiz, Francisco Moura, Théo Fonseca and Puma Rodríguez are the other absentees.
General classification

Dragons

With an 82% success rate, Porto remains in second place with 79 points, four less than leader Benfica. The Dragons have won seven in a row.
Famalicenses

Without a win in three games, with two losses and a draw, Famalicão is eighth with 43 points. The Famalicenses have a 44% success rate.
Eye on the game

Famalicão vs Porto live this Saturday (20), at the Famalicão Municipal Stadium at 3:30 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 33th round of the competition.
