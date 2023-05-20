Famalicão vs Porto: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Famalicão vs Porto match live?
What time is Famalicão vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 4:30 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 3:30 pm: No transmission
Brazil 4:30 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Chile 3:30 pm: No transmission
Colombia 2:30 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 2:30 pm: No transmission
USA 3:30 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Español, RTPi
Spain 9:30 pm: RTPi
Mexico 1:30 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 3:30 pm: No transmission
Peru 2:30 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 4:30 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 3:30 pm: RTPi
Speak up, Sergio Conceição!
I would like to make a parenthesis: a lot of protagonism is given to the coaches of the so-called big four, including SC Braga, and little to the others, who do a fantastic job. Sometimes I feel more difficulties against teams theoretically outside the big four than in the Champions Leageu. Some coaches have already called me rude, malformed, they want to duel me... they want to have protagonism and they have every right. They should give more credit to these people, who work extremely well. We are going to find difficulties in the game
The whole process is due to some comments that tried to deduce what my gesture was, insinuating that it was something. A process was opened by soccer commentators, not soccer commentators, who think they should comment or assume that Sergio said something. They're attached to Benfica, Sporting or Porto, who have to have the pot and have to get the money at the end of it.
You open a process like this. No doubt this is hard to understand, but I am used to the garbage of Portuguese soccer and I am the big figure. They diminish me and create another shield and protection for me. Then it was interesting that these commentators don't talk about soccer...it's hard to change that. They talk about why the goal happened, why to take out Fábio Cardoso at 50', what implied the entrance of Verón. This nobody wants to know because they don't understand much, even those who do prefer to talk about the fulminating look, of insinuating.
The games are all different, sometimes changing a player the dynamic is a little different and I know that one or another element of Famalicão will not be able to be there. It will be different for sure, every game has its story and depends a lot on what we do and what we allow the opponent to do".
Porto's situation
Speak up, João Pedro Sousa!
I believe that the polemics won't affect anything. What has happened in the past is enough. The mistake we cannot make is to look back. They are completely different games. In the last game we played at Dragão we had to play to win. A more offensive game. And that's the way we went in because only one result mattered.
In this game, the roles, maybe, are inverted. Porto doesn't want to let the championship finish in the next days. For us this game is not a special game, it's the same as all the others in the championship.
If we have to look back, we will look at the game of the first round. We know that Porto poses a lot of difficulties on the side corridors. Without ever giving up the central corridor. In offensive terms we will try to do what we always do, which is to create and get close to the opponent's goal. Try to score and win".
