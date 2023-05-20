Argentina vs Uzbekistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina vs Uzbekistan game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Argentina vs Uzbekistan as well as the latest information from the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades.
Where and how to watch Argentina vs Uzbekistan?
The match between Argentina vs Uzbekistan can be followed on television on Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL Mexico.
What time is the match between Argentina vs Uzbekistan in the U20 World Cup?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5 p.m.
Bolivia: 4 p.m.
Brazil: 5 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 3 p.m.
Ecuador: 15 hours
USA (ET): 5 P.M. USA (ET): 5 p.m.
Spain: 23 hours
Mexico: 3 p.m.
Paraguay: 5 p.m.
Peru: 3 p.m.
Uruguay: 5 p.m.
Venezuela: 4 p.m.
Watch out for this player in Uzbekistan
Kholdorkhonov, a 19-year-old attacker who plays for Pakhtakor in the Uzbekistan league, has played two matches for the first team this season. While with the U-20 national team he has played eight matches and scored two goals.
Watch out for this player in Argentina
Maximo Perrone, a midfielder of only 20 years old who plays for Manchester City. This season he has played two games with the first team of the English team, one in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup. He has already played six games with the Argentinean team and has scored one goal.
How does Uzbekistan arrive?
They arrive at the World Cup after playing three friendlies in which they lost against Brazil and Uruguay, while they beat the Dominican Republic by 0-3. They come from being champions of the AFC Championship that was played in March this year. They have not played this tournament since 2015 where they were eliminated against Senegal by 0-1 in the quarterfinal round.
How does Argentina arrive?
Argentina has just defeated the Dominican Republic 4-0 in a friendly match in preparation for the U-20 World Cup. In the South American championship they played this year, they did not advance beyond the group stage, finishing in fourth place with three points. In their last participation in this tournament they were eliminated in the round of 16 after losing to Mali in a penalty shootout.
Background
Twice the U-20 teams of Argentina and Uzbekistan have met and in both duels the victory went to the Argentinean team. The last time was in 2022 in a friendly match in which Argentina won 0-2. The two teams have already met in this competition in the 2003 World Cup in the group stage in which the Argentine team defeated Uzbekistan by 1-2.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, located in Argentina. It was inaugurated in March 2021 and has a capacity for 30,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Argentina and Uzbekistan meet in the match corresponding to the first day of the group stage of the U-20 World Cup. Both teams are in group A along with New Zealand and Guatemala;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Argentina vs Uzbekistan in the U-20 World Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.