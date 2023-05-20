USA vs Ecuador LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch U-20 World Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the United States vs Ecuador live of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for the United States vs. Ecuador live for the Group Phase of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium. Don't lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the United States vs. Ecuador online and live from the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup?
This is the start time of the United States vs. Ecuador match in several countries:
Argentina: 15 hours on DIRECTV
Bolivia: 14 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 15 hours in Canais Globo
Chile: 15 hours on DIRECTV
Colombia: 13 hours on DIRECTV
Ecuador: 13 hours on DIRECTV
USA (ET): 14 hours on Telemundo, Fox Sports
Spain: 19 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours on VIX+
Paraguay: 15 hours without Transmission
Peru: 13 hours on DIRECTV
Uruguay: 15 hours on DIRECTV
Venezuela: 14 hours on DIRECTV
Argentina: 15 hours on DIRECTV
Bolivia: 14 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 15 hours in Canais Globo
Chile: 15 hours on DIRECTV
Colombia: 13 hours on DIRECTV
Ecuador: 13 hours on DIRECTV
USA (ET): 14 hours on Telemundo, Fox Sports
Spain: 19 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours on VIX+
Paraguay: 15 hours without Transmission
Peru: 13 hours on DIRECTV
Uruguay: 15 hours on DIRECTV
Venezuela: 14 hours on DIRECTV
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Nilson Angulo, a must see player!
The top star of this generation and Anderlecht's attacking midfielder arrives at this U-20 World Cup with the aim of continuing to show his great potential and demonstrate why he is already playing in Europe. The Ecuadorian is part of the rotation of the Belgium team and this season he played 22 games with the first team scoring 2 goals coming from the bench. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as a fundamental piece of his team and continue showing the high level that he has.
How does Ecuador arrive?
The Ecuadorians enter the U-20 World Cup with a generation that is expected a lot, since these guys have had great football growth in recent years. Ecuador will be part of Group B together with the United States, Fiji and Slovakia, everything indicates that the opening duel against the North Americans will be key to define the leader of the group and determine how far this team can go. Those led by Miguel Bravo are not favorites to win the youth title, but they are expected to have a good tournament and reach the next round. This generation of footballers presents interesting players who are looking to gain a starting position in different parts of the American continent and some in Europe. Among the most outstanding players we find Kendry Páez, Nilson Ángulo, Joel Ordoñez, Gilmar Napa, Stalin Valencia and Sebastían Gónzalez, several of these guys are already part of the Ecuadorian league and others are fighting to be considered in teams outside their country. We will see how far these young people can go.
Jack McGlynn, a must see player!
The midfielder from the United States is one of the most important figures of this generation, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of having minutes at the Philadelphia Union, he may have more opportunities to show his quality and help the team get another MLS title next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's midfield and continue showing the high level of last season. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 1 assist in 16 games played.
How does USA get here?
The Stars and Stripes team comes to this duel with the aim of making the team the leader of Group B and they will start against their direct rival for the group leadership. Group B is made up of the teams from Fiji, Ecuador and Slovakia. The United States arrive as one of the favorites for the title of this U-20 World Cup and will seek to start the championship in the best way. Those led by Mikey Varas arrive at this U-20 World Cup with some interesting names, being those of Cade Cowell, Mauricio Cuevas, Quinn Sullivan, Gabriel Slonina and Jack McGlynn the most prominent. The player base already arrives with minutes played in the MLS and some of them are even looking for minutes in European soccer, which is why a lot is expected of this team.
Where's the game?
The San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium located in the city of San Juan, Argentina will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 25,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2011.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the United States vs. Ecuador match, corresponding to the Group Phase of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup. The match will take place at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium, at 2 o'clock.