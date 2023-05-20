Bournemouth vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: Disclosure / Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Bournemouth vs Manchester United match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
1:55 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Gary O'Neil!

“We are hopeful that he will come back and can have a decent spell in the team before the start of the season, but it will depend on how quickly he recovers.

“Everything went well and we hope he has a quick recovery because he can be a big help for us next season.”

O'Neil also confirmed that Hamed Traorè "Youve trained fully most of the week, but you won’t be ready. involved tomorrow," he said.

1:50 AMan hour ago

Bournemouth likely!

Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Lloyd Kelly e Matías Viña; Dango Ouattara, Jefferson Lerma, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie e Phillip Billing; Dominic Solanke
1:45 AMan hour ago

How does Bournemouth arrive?

 Bournemouth comes into the game with no chance of being relegated. who have 39 points and Leeds have 31 with just two games to go. The team has lost the last two Premier League games.
1:40 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Erik ten Hag!

“Yes, I know, but I am not talking about the process. So let the process, let it go. Again, this moment for me is not a moment. important. Also, for Rashy, it's not like that. important.   [important] to be scoring more goals this season.   making a wonderful season.   making a wonderful season. Now, we have to enter the Champions League. We have to focus on that.”
“I think it’s okay. the same answer. This moment is not the same. my focal point; recruiting, scouting transfers. I put all my energy into the game and the games to come. This is my focus. a massive week and then another massive week. So [we have to] focus on that because we're in the last [weeks] of the season.”

“Of course, we do our work in the background. But to talk about [it] or [if] we can be concrete and we can come up with something, we would do that right away. But deep down, we're working hard. But for now it's about games, getting into the Champions League and then we have an FA Cup [final].”

"I don’t know. For me, it's about finance. What is there? money available to do the right things. But first of all, we have to be in the Champions League and be in the top four.   our focus.”

“Marcus wants to stay. We want him to stay. So I guess we'll meet.”

“But I think he is. improving.   If you look at his performances, he had some good performances against Wolves, against Spurs. Yes, he is. going well. So right now he has a good foundation, and now he has to keep improving”.

“Well, yes, I have an idea.   Of course we have an opportunity tomorrow to show that we can improve. But yeah, we definitely have to improve next season.”

“There are some, I think there are some reasons, yes. For example, I think one thing has to be clear, in defense, we have to be better with the ball”.

“After [playing] these three games, when does it end? Yes, I'll enjoy it. But before that, is not it? important.   nothing important. I have, and I think we have, [to] keep doing what we do all season long. Improve every day. Improve every game. So don't look too far ahead and focus on the next game, that's it. the most important.”

“I will give that [answer] next week; I will give you that answer.” 

1:35 AM2 hours ago

Likely Manchester United!

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof e Luke Shaw; Casemiro e Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes e Garnacho; Martial
1:30 AM2 hours ago

How does Manchester United arrive?

Manchester United arrives for the match after a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton at Old Trafford last weekend, where they returned to breathe in the Premier League after two consecutive defeats.
1:25 AM2 hours ago

MANCHESTER UNITED!

Photo: Disclosure / Premier League
Photo: Disclosure / Premier League
1:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Vitality Stadium

The Bournemouth vs Manchester United Pia game will be played at Dragon's Stadium, with a capacity of 11.379 people.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Premier League: Bournemouth vs Manchester United live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo