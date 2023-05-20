Celtic vs St Mirren: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There are 179 matches between Celtic and St Mirren, with 130 wins for Celtic, 20 for St Mirren, and 29 draws. In the Scottish Premier League, there are 120 Celtic wins, 27 draws, and 18 St Mirren wins in 165 games.
Probable St Mirren
St Mirren's probable line-up for the match is: Carson, Strain, Fraser and Shaughnessy; Dunne, Tanser, Kiltie, Gogic and O'Hara; Greive and Main.
Probable Celtic
Celtic's probable line-up for the match is: Hart, Ralston, Starfelt, Kobayashi and Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor and Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi and Maeda.
Injuries
Celtic will be without the injured Carter-Vickers, Johnston, Welsh and McCarthy for this match. On the St Mirrn side Watt is injured, along with Ayunga.
Scottish Premiership
In this second round of the competition Celtic lead the league group with 95 points, 10 points clear of rivals and second-placed Rangers. St Mirren are bottom of this group with 45 points, three below Hibernian and four below Hearts.
Last Matches: St Mirren
St Mirren come in with two defeats and a draw for this match. The first defeat was on April 22, inc asa, 2-0 to Kilmarnock, with goals from Donnelly and Doidge. On Saturday, the defeat was away to Hibernian, 2-1, with goals from Youan and Fish, while Greive pulled one back. Finally, at home, on Saturday 13, the draw was 2-2 with Hearts, with Shaughnessy and Strain opening and extending the score, but Ginnelly pulled one back and Shankland equalized for Hearts.
Last Matches: Celtic
Celtic comes into the match with two wins and one loss in their last matches. On April 30 the victory was away from home, in the Scottish Cup semifinal, 1-0 over Rangers, with a goal from João Filipe. On Sunday (7), again away from home, the victory was 2-0 over Hearts, with goals from Furuhashi and Hyeon-gyu. And on Saturday (13) the defeat was away 3-0 to Rangers, with goals from Cantwell, Souttar, and Sakala.
