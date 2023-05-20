Milan vs Sampdoria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Sampdoria line-up
For their part, Sampdoria can line up with the following eleven to face Milan. Vicario, Ebuehi, Walukiewickz, Luperto, Parisi, Grassi, Marin, Cambiaghi, Henderson, Baldanzi and Caputo.
Possible Milan lineup
Milan may field the following eleven to face Sampdoria. Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Thiaw, Theo, Tonali, Krunic, Saelemaekers, Brahim, Leao and Giroud.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Milán vs Sampdoria of 20th May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brasil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 1:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Paraguay: 3:45 PM
Peru: 3:45 AM.
Uruguay: 3:45 AM.
Venezuela: 10:45 AM.
Where to watch
Sampdoria standings
On the other hand, Sampdoria are at the bottom of the Serie A standings. The visitors are now a Serie B team and will be fighting for promotion back to the top flight of Italian soccer next season. Zanetti's side has 18 points from three wins, nine draws and 23 defeats. On the road, they have nine points from 17 games, winning twice, drawing three times and losing 12 times.
Milan's qualification
Milan are in the hunt for a European position for next season. The home side collect 61 points which puts them in fifth place in Europa League places. They are two points behind sixth place Roma who are in Conference League position. They are three points behind Atalanta, who are not in European positions, and four points behind Lazio, who are in Champions League places. At home, they have collected 37 points in 17 rounds, having won eleven matches, four draws and two defeats.
Sampdoria's last match
Sampdoria drew 1-1 with Empoli in a match without much at stake, as the visitors are practically assured of relegation and Zanetti's side were already relegated on the day. The home side, despite their relegation, played hard for the win in order to give their fans a victory and the goal came after the half hour mark when Zanoli scored from Quagliarella's pass. With 1-0 in favor of Sampdoria, the two teams went to the break. When it looked like the home side would win, Piccoli cut Zanetti's side's joy short with his goal in the 93rd minute to take a big step towards playing in Serie A next year.
Milan's last match
Milan lost in their last match against their biggest rivals, Inter Milan to secure a place in the final of the Champions League, where they will face Manchester City. The second leg of this competition was played at the Giuseppe Meazza and ended 1-0 to the home side. Pioli's team was not comfortable throughout the match and had two chances in the first half to take the lead. Brahim and Leao were the authors of the two great chances for Milan. In the second half, the visitors did not hurt Inzaghi's side, who put the Semifinals to an end with Lautaro's goal with fifteen minutes to go. In the end, Inter made it through with a 3-0 aggregate score between the first leg and the second leg.