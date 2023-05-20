Almeria vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match
Imagen: VAVEL

10:40 PM9 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Almeria vs Mallorca live stream.

10:35 PM14 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Almeria vs Mallorca live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN.

Almeria vs Mallorca can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

10:30 PM19 minutes ago

What time is Almeria vs Mallorca matchday 35 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Almeria vs Mallorca match on May 20, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 pm

Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.

Brazil: 12:30 p.m.

Chile: 12:30 hours

Colombia: 10:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.

Spain: 12:30 p.m.

United States: 12:30 p.m. PT and 2:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.

Peru: 11:30 a.m.

Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:30 p.m.

Japan: 11:30 a.m.

India: 11:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 10:30 a.m.

South Africa: 10:30 a.m.

Australia: 10:30 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 10:30 a.m.

10:25 PM24 minutes ago

Mallorca Statements

Javier Aguirre spoke prior to the match: "Against Cadiz I told the team that ninety minutes of our life in exchange for a quiet weekend on the couch. Mathematically, it wasn't quite clear, but during the weekend it became clearer. It is true that about Getafe.... we will see the story. But, in principle, we took a weight off our shoulders. But I warn you that we are not going to give anything away. We want to improve our numbers and give arguments for people to look at Mallorca".

"They are playing for their lives. From there, imagine that we are going white, to walk around. Not because we can take a sack of goals, an image that I do not want to give. Mallorca has never been relegated this season and for me it is a reason to be proud. They have never lost three games in a row. These things can't be lost on a bad afternoon. We will try to win and we will play with everything. We are a serious team until the end. They are playing for their lives, but we are too: prizes, money, etc. We are defending an institution, so we will play with everything. We will make it difficult for them.

10:20 PM29 minutes ago

How is Mallorca coming?

Mallorca defeated Cádiz by the minimum in their match corresponding to the 34th LaLiga matchday, Aguirre's team will be looking for more points.

10:15 PM34 minutes ago

How does Almeria arrive?

Almería lost three goals to one against Osasuna in their last LaLiga match, so the locals will be looking to turn the page on this scoreline and get a win out of this match.

10:10 PM39 minutes ago

Almeria vs Mallorca match will be played at the Power Horse Stadium

The Almeria vs Mallorca match will be played at the Power Horse Stadium, located in Almeria, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 650 000 people.
10:05 PM44 minutes ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live coverage of Almeria vs Mallorca, matchday 35 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Power Horse Stadium, at 11:30 am.
