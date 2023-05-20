Bayern vs Leipzig LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga 2023 Match
Photo VAVEL 

Follow here Bayern vs Leipzig live score

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Bayern vs Leipzig as well as recent information of the Allianz Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
 
Player to watch from Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku

The 25-year-old French striker is having a very good season with Leipzig, as he is now the team's top scorer with 13 goals, plus he has 3 assists. He is the most participatory player on the team with 16 goals and assists, behind him is the Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai with 13 goals and assists. Will he appear tomorrow against Bayern?

 

Player to watch from Bayern: Jamal Musiala

The 20-year-old midfielder is having a very good season with the Bavarians as he has 11 goals and 10 assists. He is the second best scorer behind Gnabry who has 13 and the best assister ahead of Muller. He is the player who contributes the most in goals and assists with 21. Will he appear tomorrow against Leipzig Musiala?

When and where to watch Bayern vs Leipzig live and online?

The match will be broadcast on ESPN+, but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
 
Last XI from Leipzig

Janis Blaswich; Mohamed Simakan, Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Benjamin Henrichs; Konrad Lahmer, Amadou Haidara; Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg; Timo Werner, Christopher Nkunku
Last XI from Bayern

Yann Sommer; Noussair Mazraoui, Benjamin Pavard, Matthjis De Ligt, Joao Cancelo; Joshua Kimmich; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Serge Gnabry
Times for the match

Some of the times to watch the match!

Argentina: 1:30 pm

Bolivia: 12:30 pm
Brazil: 1:30 pm

Chile: 11:30 am

Colombia: 10:30 am
Ecuador:10:30 am

USA (ET):12:30 pm

Spain: 5:30 pm

Mexico: 10:30 am

Paraguay: 12:30 pm

Peru: 10:30 am

Uruguay: 12:30 pm

Venezuela:11:30 am

Leipzig come form a win

Leipzig are having a very good season as they are now in 3rd place with 60 points; 18 wins, 6 draws and 8 losses. Unfortunately, they can no longer move up to second place, since Dortmund has 67 points and there are 2 more games left, but Leipzig has not yet secured their place in the Champions League, since Freiburg is 1 point behind them, but with one more game . Leipzig is also on a very good run of 4 straight wins; 2-1 against Werder Bremen, 0-1 against Freiburg, 1-5 against Freiburg and 1-0 against Hoffenheim.

Leipzig's last match was very good, as they achieved a 2-1 victory against Werder Bremen with goals from Orban and Szoboszlai.

Bayern come from a victory

Bayern are having one of their worst seasons in a long time. Although they are in first place, Dortmund, which is in second place, is 1 point behind the Bavarians. This season they have 68 points; 20 wins, 8 draws and 4 losses. The Bavarians are recovering from not having won 4 games in a row (both in the Champions League and in the League) and now they have gone 3 games without defeat. They won 2-0 against Hertha Berlin, 1-2 against Werder Bremen and 6-0 against Schalke.

The last match was the biggest win they have made this season. They won 6-0 against Schalke, which is very close to being a victim of relegation places. The scorers were: Mazraoui, Kimmich, Muller, a brace from Gnabry and Tel.

Where will the match be?

The Allianz Arena, located in Munich, Germany, will be the venue for this duel between two teams looking for a good season in the Bundesliga. This stadium has a capacity for 75,024 fans.

This stadium is one of the most recognized worldwide, since it is the stadium of the historic Bayern Munich. In addition to being a recognized stadium, it has hosted important tournaments, for example, the 2006 World Cup in Germany, it hosted 6 matches; Germany 4-2 Costa Rica, Tunisia 2-2 Saudi Arabia, Brazil 2-0 Australia, Ivory Coast 3-2 Serbia and Montenegro, Germany 2-0 Sweden and Portugal 0-1 France.

In addition, it hosted 4 matches at EURO 2020: France 1-0 Germany, Portugal 2-4 Germany, Germany 2-2 Hungary and Belgium 1-2 Italy.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Bayern vs Leipzig Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Bayern who are looking to secure the league title for 10th time in a row and Leipzig who are looking to secure a UEFA Champions League spot. The match is corresponding to matchday 33 of the Bundesliga. The meeting will take place in Alianz Arena. It will start at 10:30 am


 

