Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match
Photo VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here Liverpool vs Aston Villa live score

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Liverpool vs Aston Villa live, as well as the latest information coming out of Anfield. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
 
1:55 AMan hour ago

Player to watch from Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins

The 27-year-old English striker is having an unforgettable season with the villains, since he is one of the most outstanding of the team, with 14 goals and also has 6 assists, he is the top scorer and top assister. His closest pursuer is Douglas Luiz with 10 goals and assists (5 assists and 5 goals) Will Ollie Watkins appear tomorrow against Liverpool?

1:50 AMan hour ago

Player to watch from Liverpool: Mohamed Sarah

The 30-year-old Egyptian is having a very good season with the reds, as he is now the team's top scorer with 19 goals and also has 10 assists. The difference with his second pursuer, who is Roberto Firmino with 13 goals and assists (9 goals and 4 assists), is ridiculous. Will Salah appear tomorrow against the Villains? Or will it be difficult for him to score tomorrow?

1:45 AMan hour ago

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live and online?

The match will be broadcast on Peacock, but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
 
1:40 AMan hour ago

Last XI from Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez; Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno; Leon Bailey, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsay; Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins
1:35 AM2 hours ago

Last XI from Liverpool

Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah
1:30 AM2 hours ago

Times for the match

These are some of the times for tomorrow's match

Argentina: 11:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 am
Brazil: 11:00 am

Chile: 9:00 am

Colombia: 8:00 am
Ecuador: 8:00 am

USA (ET): 10:00 am

Spain: 3:00 pm

Mexico: 8:00 am

Paraguay: 10:00 am

Peru: 8:00 am

Uruguay: 10:00 am

Venezuela: 9:00 am

1:25 AM2 hours ago

Aston Villa come from a win

The villains are having one of their best seasons in their history. One of the best seasons was in 2010, when they finished in 9th place, now they are surpassing that season, since they are in 8th place with 57 points; 17 wins, 6 draws and 13 losses. In addition, they are 2 points away from Europa League positions. They were on a rough patch recently as they lost 2 games in a row, against Manchester United 1-0 and against Wolves 1-0.

Last game was very good for Aston Villa as they got close to Tottenham on goal difference winning against them 2-1 and tomorrow they can steal their place if they win and Tottenham lose. The goals were from Jacob Ramsay and Douglas Luiz.

1:20 AM2 hours ago

Liverpool come from a win

Jurgen Klopp's team had started the season very badly, since they were in the middle of the table, but recently they began to win many games and began to get closer to Champions League positions. Now they are in 5th place with 65 points; 19 wins, 8 draws and 9 losses. Liverpool will probably have a good game tomorrow, since the Reds have gone 9 games in a row without defeat. Their worse match was a 0-0 draw vs Chelsea or a 2-2 draw vs Arsenal

Last game was easy for Liverpool as they thrashed Leicester City 0-3 with a brace from Curtis Jones and a goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

1:15 AM2 hours ago

Where will the match be?

Anfield, located in Liverpool, England, will host this duel between two teams looking to end a good season in the Premier League. This stadium has a capacity for 55,394 fans.

This stadium is also highly recognized as it is the home of one of the biggest teams in England. The first international match played in this stadium was in 1889 between England and Ireland, which was victorious to the English team 6-1. It was also the venue for Euro 1996, 4 games were played; Italy 2-1 Russia, Czech Republic 2-1 Italy, Russia 3-3 Czech Republic and Netherlands 0-0 France (4-5 on penalties)

1:10 AM2 hours ago
1:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Liverpool vs Aston Villa Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Liverpool who are looking to get to a UEFA Champions League spot, and Aston Villa who are looking to get to a European competition next season corresponding to matchday 36 of the Premier League. The meeting will take place in Anfield. It will start at 8:00 am


 

VAVEL Logo