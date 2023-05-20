Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Times for the match
Argentina: 11:00 am
Bolivia: 10:00 am
Brazil: 11:00 am
Chile: 9:00 am
Colombia: 8:00 am
Ecuador: 8:00 am
USA (ET): 10:00 am
Spain: 3:00 pm
Mexico: 8:00 am
Paraguay: 10:00 am
Peru: 8:00 am
Uruguay: 10:00 am
Venezuela: 9:00 am
Aston Villa come from a win
Last game was very good for Aston Villa as they got close to Tottenham on goal difference winning against them 2-1 and tomorrow they can steal their place if they win and Tottenham lose. The goals were from Jacob Ramsay and Douglas Luiz.
Liverpool come from a win
Last game was easy for Liverpool as they thrashed Leicester City 0-3 with a brace from Curtis Jones and a goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Where will the match be?
This stadium is also highly recognized as it is the home of one of the biggest teams in England. The first international match played in this stadium was in 1889 between England and Ireland, which was victorious to the English team 6-1. It was also the venue for Euro 1996, 4 games were played; Italy 2-1 Russia, Czech Republic 2-1 Italy, Russia 3-3 Czech Republic and Netherlands 0-0 France (4-5 on penalties)
