Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

Stay tuned for the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream.
Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live online
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
What time is Barcelona vs Real Sociedad matchday 35 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 16:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Barcelona Statements
"Mateu has been very clear. He has told us that he wanted to be here, that he has realized that Barça is great and that he wanted to come back. That's all there is to it. I have always said that Mateu is an extraordinary person, a beastly worker who has put order in this club and it is good news for Barça. Jordi is leaving. We cannot go any further. Mateu is staying..., we'll see what happens tomorrow. But the situation is like this.
"I like all of Real. Zubimendi is an extraordinary pivot. He wins duels, he understands the game, with and without the ball. He is extraordinary.
"I imagine that for the Culés it will be a joy. For the professionals inside, the thermometer is to see the people in the street excited and happy. When you see people with this enthusiasm, it's priceless. For us, it is not important to do things well. At this moment I wouldn't change for anyone. You have to remember how we were last year. We won the league, a Super Cup... Right now I wouldn't trade myself for anyone".
"I was surprised by so many people, but then you think that four years ago we didn't win a big title. There was enthusiasm and desire. This club is pure passion, we have generated enthusiasm and people took to the streets. We suffered to win the league and it was time to celebrate.
"Yes. I was also very happy to win the Super Cup in Arabia because that gave us peace of mind and that gave us stability. It has been a magical week. I congratulate the president for having a competitive team. And to the players, who are the protagonists."
"Everything has been decided almost one hundred percent. This is not going to help. It is important to finish with a good feeling, but we are not going to decide for these four games. Minority objectives are important. Being the lowest-scoring team, Robert Lewandowski's top scorer, Ter Stegen's."
