Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.

What time is Barcelona vs Real Sociedad matchday 35 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the match Barcelona vs Real Sociedad on May 20, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00 hours

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Spain: 3:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 16:00 hours

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 1 p.m.

South Africa: 1 p.m.

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 13:00

Barcelona Statements

Xavi spoke ahead of the match: "We are happy, proud. And tomorrow's match is to be enjoyed. It's a moment to celebrate with the people like the other day at the rally, which was extraordinary. Tomorrow we get the league title, but first there is a match and we want to finish with a good feeling".

"Mateu has been very clear. He has told us that he wanted to be here, that he has realized that Barça is great and that he wanted to come back. That's all there is to it. I have always said that Mateu is an extraordinary person, a beastly worker who has put order in this club and it is good news for Barça. Jordi is leaving. We cannot go any further. Mateu is staying..., we'll see what happens tomorrow. But the situation is like this.

"I like all of Real. Zubimendi is an extraordinary pivot. He wins duels, he understands the game, with and without the ball. He is extraordinary.

"I imagine that for the Culés it will be a joy. For the professionals inside, the thermometer is to see the people in the street excited and happy. When you see people with this enthusiasm, it's priceless. For us, it is not important to do things well. At this moment I wouldn't change for anyone. You have to remember how we were last year. We won the league, a Super Cup... Right now I wouldn't trade myself for anyone".

"I was surprised by so many people, but then you think that four years ago we didn't win a big title. There was enthusiasm and desire. This club is pure passion, we have generated enthusiasm and people took to the streets. We suffered to win the league and it was time to celebrate.

"Yes. I was also very happy to win the Super Cup in Arabia because that gave us peace of mind and that gave us stability. It has been a magical week. I congratulate the president for having a competitive team. And to the players, who are the protagonists."

"Everything has been decided almost one hundred percent. This is not going to help. It is important to finish with a good feeling, but we are not going to decide for these four games. Minority objectives are important. Being the lowest-scoring team, Robert Lewandowski's top scorer, Ter Stegen's."

How are Real Sociedad coming along?

Real Sociedad drew their last match against Girona to two goals, the club from Donostia will be looking to continue to move away and stay in fourth place.

How does Barcelona arrive?

Barcelona arrives after beating Espanyol four goals to two, with this result the Catalan club was crowned champion of LaLiga, so it will only seek to continue to move away from the teams below.

The match Almeria vs Mallorca will be played at Camp Nou Stadium.

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match will be played at Camp Nou Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 650 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream, corresponding to Matchday 35 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Camp Nou Stadium, at 14:00.
